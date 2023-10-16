Countries
Women’s Soccer: Virginia blanks Virginia Tech, 3-0, to earn first ACC win in 2023
Sports

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia got its first ACC win of the 2023 season with its 3-0 win over Virginia Tech at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (6-3-5, 1-3-3 ACC) struck in the 10th minute as Chloe Japic served a ball in toward Maggie Cagle making a run into the six. Cagle went up for a header and the keeper bit on the leap, but the ball went past Cagle and bounced between the Hokie keeper’s legs for the score.

That 1-0 lead over Virginia Tech (6-6-3, 3-4-0 ACC) would stand until the 58th minute, when Meredith McDermott drove down the middle of the field and cut toward the left of the box. She took her shot that was deflected up in the air by the sliding keeper toward Ross, who finished with a header on the open net.

Maggie Cagle provided the third goal just six minutes later. Cagle received the ball in the top left corner of the box and danced around defenders as she moved toward the top of the box. She finally created a brief opening and fired her shot into the side, netting by the right post for the 3-0 lead.

“It was a great team win,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “From start to finish we did what we wanted to do in the game. We asserted ourselves on the attacking side and a did good job neutralizing their transition. They are a good transition team and have scored a lot of goals in transition. We did a good job of defending set plays as well. It was a complete team win. I’m proud of the team. It’s been tough to get three points here in the conference, but hopefully this gets us some momentum and a little kickstart here.”

Virginia continues its homestand on Thursday when the Cavaliers host Miami at 7 p.m. It is the first of two home games on the week for the ‘Hoos. Virginia will close the home portion of the regular season against Boston College on Senior Day at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

