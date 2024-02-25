Countries
Home Women’s Basketball: Virginia stuns #20 Louisville, 73-68, for third Top 25 win
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia stuns #20 Louisville, 73-68, for third Top 25 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
coach mox
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Photo: UVA Athletics

It wasn’t that long ago that Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s predecessor forfeited a game at Louisville, supposedly because of travel issues.

Not long ago as in, two years ago.

On Sunday, Coach Mox’s team did more than make the game.

UVA rallied from nine down with 7:37 to go, taking the lead for good on a Kymora Johnson three, then closing things out at the line in the final seconds in a 73-68 win.

Virginia (14-13, 6-10 ACC) had lost its last 10 games at Louisville, but the ‘Hoos led 34-26 at the break.

Louisville (22-7, 11-5 ACC) seemed to take control with a big third quarter, hitting on 9-of-18 from the floor and 3-of-5 from three in outscoring Virginia 28-15 to take a nine-point lead after three.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Cavaliers, who held the Cardinals to 4-of-14 shooting.

Louisville went 6:25 without a bucket as Virginia took command with a 17-3 run capped by a Camryn Taylor layup that put Virginia up five, 68-63, with 1:27 to go.

A Jayda Curry jumper at the 1:12 mark got the deficit down to three, but that was as close as it would get from there.

Taylor had 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to lead Virginia.

Johnson had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for the ‘Hoos, who had beaten Miami, 77-60, on Thursday, and have now won four of their last five.

