Home Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies late, but Pitt holds on for 56-52 win
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies late, but Pitt holds on for 56-52 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva pitt
Photo: UVA Athletics

Pitt led by 17 early in the fourth quarter, but a 12-0 Virginia run made it close, before the Panthers were able to hold on for a 56-52 win in JPJ on Thursday night.

UVA (9-10, 1-7 ACC) got within four on a Cady Pauley three-pointer in the final minute and a half, and another three, from Sam Brunelle, made it 56-52 with 13 seconds left.

Virginia forced a Pitt (7-13, 1-6 ACC) turnover on the inbounds, but the ‘Hoos weren’t able to get a clean look at the rim on their final possession.

Kymora Johnson led UVA with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting, and also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out four assists.

The Panthers had three players score in double figures in Jala Jordan (18 points), Liatu King (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Aislin Malcolm (11 points).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

