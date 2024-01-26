Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies late, but Pitt holds on for 56-52 win

Pitt led by 17 early in the fourth quarter, but a 12-0 Virginia run made it close, before the Panthers were able to hold on for a 56-52 win in JPJ on Thursday night.

UVA (9-10, 1-7 ACC) got within four on a Cady Pauley three-pointer in the final minute and a half, and another three, from Sam Brunelle, made it 56-52 with 13 seconds left.

Virginia forced a Pitt (7-13, 1-6 ACC) turnover on the inbounds, but the ‘Hoos weren’t able to get a clean look at the rim on their final possession.

Kymora Johnson led UVA with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting, and also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out four assists.

The Panthers had three players score in double figures in Jala Jordan (18 points), Liatu King (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Aislin Malcolm (11 points).