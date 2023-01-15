Menu
Women's Basketball: Virginia rallies from 11 down, defeats Boston College, 66-50

Chris Graham
Published:
sam brunelle
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, but then dominated Boston College in the second half, to post a 66-50 win on Sunday in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers (14-4, 3-4 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak with the win in Game 2 of their three-game homestand.

Boston College (13-7, 3-4 ACC) led by 11 early in the second quarter, but Virginia narrowed the gap to 28-25 at halftime.

UVA then dominated the game after halftime, outscoring the Eagles 23-9 in the third quarter to take a 48-37 lead into the final period, then going on a 10-0 run in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to blow the game open.

London Clarkson set a Virginia record by converting all 14 of her free throw attempts on her way to a career-high 18 points. She was one of three Cavaliers to score in double figures. UVA made 27 of its 28 shots from the charity stripe as a team.

Kaydan Lawson recorded the first double-double of her career, scoring 11 points with a career-high 15 rebounds. Camryn Taylor made seven of nine shots, including her first six attempts, to finish with 17 points.

Sam Brunelle finished the contest with eight points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in her collegiate career.

“I’m just so proud of our team,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “There’s been so much adversity as of late and the word today was resilience, and being resilient through everything. I thought they left it all out there. There is never going to be a perfect game. There are going to be mistakes. We’ve just got to weather the storm, but some of these breakout performances just make my heart smile.”

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

