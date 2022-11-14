Menu
news womens basketball virginia opens acc play with 72 52 win over wake forest
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia opens ACC play with 72-52 win over Wake Forest

Chris Graham
Published:
taylor valladay
Virginia guard Taylor Valladay drives to the basket. Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia opened ACC play on Sunday with a 72-52 victory against Wake Forest at John Paul Jones Arena.

The victory improves UVA to 3-0 on the season. It’s the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Cavaliers have opened a season with three consecutive wins, a pretty modest feat, all things considered.

Kaydan Lawson led Virginia with 15 points, while Camryn Taylor added 13 and Sam Brunelle 12.

Brunelle had a team-high seven rebounds.

Wake Forest shot a frigid 30.9 percent from the floor and was also just 10-of-21 from the line.

A 14-2 second-quarter run helped the ‘Hoos to a 30-25 lead at the half, and Lawson opened the third quarter with a three that jump-started a 12-0 run that put UVA up 42-25 at the 7:14 mark.

The Cavaliers led by 21 after three, and were never threatened in the fourth quarter.

“Just really proud of our group,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We really bought into the defensive side of the ball. We played some great defense, especially on Jewel [Spear] and made things tough for her. That was what the game plan was. We made shots when we needed to and played together when we needed to. I thought we handled adversity. We saw some adversity in that second quarter. Third quarter, we came out swinging, and I just really liked our attention to detail.

“I’m just really proud of our group,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “We talk all the time that culture wins, and I truly believe that. That’s how you sustain greatness for years and years to come. It’s about them buying in, which they have since day one, and then leaving a legacy. There’s so much that we can do this season. Our ceiling is so high. I want them to be put on the record books for leaving a legacy and bringing UVA women’s basketball back. I’m really proud of them through three. We still have a lot of games left in our season. We’re celebrating this one tonight, and then we move on to the next one. I just want to keep it rolling, but I know we have a lot of games left and we’ve just got to continue to get better.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

