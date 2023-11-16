Countries
Women's Basketball: Virginia improves to 3-0 with blowout of William & Mary
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 3-0 with blowout of William & Mary

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia scored eight seconds in and never looked back on its way to an 80-51 win over William & Mary on Wednesday at JPJ.

Five Cavaliers scored in double figures in Jillian Brown (17), Camryn Taylor (12), Sam Brunelle (12), Kymora Johnson (11) and Olivia McGhee (10).

Brown’s 17 points are a season-high.

Brunelle, who finished 4-of-6 from the floor and added three rebounds in just over 13 minutes of action, made her season debut after being sidelined with an injury earlier this season.

UVA (3-0) returns to JPJ to host No. 25 Oklahoma (4-0) on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

