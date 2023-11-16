Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 3-0 with blowout of William & Mary

Virginia scored eight seconds in and never looked back on its way to an 80-51 win over William & Mary on Wednesday at JPJ.

Five Cavaliers scored in double figures in Jillian Brown (17), Camryn Taylor (12), Sam Brunelle (12), Kymora Johnson (11) and Olivia McGhee (10).

Brown’s 17 points are a season-high.

Brunelle, who finished 4-of-6 from the floor and added three rebounds in just over 13 minutes of action, made her season debut after being sidelined with an injury earlier this season.

UVA (3-0) returns to JPJ to host No. 25 Oklahoma (4-0) on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network.