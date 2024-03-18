Countries
Home Women’s Basketball: Virginia gets WBIT bid, hosts High Point on Thursday in JPJ
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia gets WBIT bid, hosts High Point on Thursday in JPJ

Chris Graham
Published date:
jpj
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia (15-15) hosts High Point (20-11) in the first round of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament on Thursday.

First-round game times are expected to be announced by end of day on Monday.

In its first year, the WBIT is a 32-team postseason tournament that is operated by the NCAA. The preliminary rounds (first, second and quarterfinals) will be held at campus sites on March 21, 24 and 28.

The WBIT semifinals and finals will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis. The WBIT committee seeded the top half of the 32-team field. The remaining 16 teams were placed into the bracket by the committee as close to their area of natural interest as possible.

All preliminary round games will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The semifinal and final games will be broadcast live on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively.

Semifinal games will be played on April 1 with the first semifinal game starting at 2:30 p.m. The WBIT championship game will be played on April 3 at 7 p.m.

With a conference record of 14-2, the Panthers claimed the Big South Conference regular-season title, which qualified them for an automatic berth in the tournament.

On its home floor, High Point fell in the Big South tournament semifinals to No. 5 seed Presbyterian College, 59-50.

Virginia is 3-0 all-time against the Panthers. All three meetings (2008, 2011 & 2013) were held in John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers finished the regular season with a 15-14 overall record before falling to Wake Forest, 58-55, in the first round of the 2024 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Virginia has won three of its last five contests, including an 80-75 victory over then-No. 5 Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale. The Hoos finished with a 7-11 record in ACC play after winning five of their last seven games. UVA’s seven wins in league play are one more than in the previous three seasons combined. Virginia also recorded victories over four teams ranked in the AP top-25 poll, a first since the 2008-09 season.

Tickets

All seating will be general admission first-come, first-served, except courtside. General admission tickets are $15 each.

Parking will be available for $10 (per space) in advance for surrounding John Paul Jones Arena lots. Parking can be purchased on arrival for $15 (subject to availability). Credit or debit cards will only be accepted for payment.

If the Cavaliers advance and host a second-round game, the same process will be repeated on Friday.

