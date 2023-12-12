Countries
Virginia

‘With the future in mind’: Revamped VDOT website prioritizes user experience

Rebecca Barnabi
(© Production Perig – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) launched its new website, which prioritizes user experience and makes popular content, such as real-time traffic alerts and resources for business partners, easier to find.

VDOT’s website was last redesigned in 2008. The new website is accessible for all types of users, including on mobile devices, for translation options or with assistive technology.

“We are excited to be delivering a website built with the future in mind,” VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said. “We know that people are seeking information to help them move through the Commonwealth, and VDOT’s new site provides a modern way for all users to find that information easily.”

Virginia 511 resources have also been integrated to help the public quickly access real-time traffic information. The new website features equivalent auditory and visual content alternatives, translation options, tags to group information, and streamlined viewing and functionality for mobile browsers.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

