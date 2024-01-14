Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia

Mixed precipitation including snow, ice and rain may impact roads in Virginia tonight through Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Light snow, sub-freezing temperatures and high winds are expected in the Piedmont region. Forecasts are calling for the wintry weather to affect mostly the high elevations and mountain passes in Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties.

Other areas may see a wintry mix of flurries, changing to rain as temperatures warm. Ice is likely to form first in areas where pavement temperatures are lowest.

Snow amounts may be light but untreated surfaces can become hazardous quickly. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses freeze first.

VDOT crews are currently pre-treating roads and bridges in anticipation of the storm. Pre-treatment is used in an attempt to prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and the snow and ice after a storm starts.

Once two inches or more of snow accumulates on the pavements, plows will begin snow removal operations.

VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, while all cities and some towns maintain their own roads. VDOT may support cities and towns, if requested. The interstates and limited-access roadways are VDOT’s first priority. Primary roads and major secondary roads will be cleared as resources allow.

VDOT: Travel tips during a winter storm

The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to watch forecasts along their routes and alter plans as needed, based on road conditions.

It is best not to travel during a winter weather event.

Monitor the forecast for your planned route and limit travel based on roadway conditions.

Allow more time to reach your destination.

Drive at lower speeds and keep a safe distance of at least five to 10 seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.

Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary.

Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses and shaded areas.

VDOT: Prepare an emergency supply kit

Keep an emergency supply kit in your car at all times in case of a breakdown or stoppage.

Flashlight and extra batteries

Ice scraper

Cell phone and charger

Jumper cables

Blankets or quilts

First aid kit

Bottled water

Non-perishable food (nuts, energy bars)

Abrasive material for traction (cat litter, sand)

Shovel

Road condition definitions and resources

Severe – drifting or partially blocked road

Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.

Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush.

Before traveling, check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more.

Information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 while in Virginia.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour line at my.vdot.virginia.gov or 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

For more about travel during inclement weather, visit VDOT’s weather page.

