Politics, U.S. & World

Why are Trump, Republicans so dead set on helping Putin win his war in Ukraine?

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump vladimir putin
(© Diego Fiore – Shutterstock)

Fox News and the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, are doing their best to help Vladimir Putin not only win his war in Ukraine, but embarrass the United States and the West.

“If we walk away from Ukraine, what country would ever trust us again?” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told reporters on a conference call last week.

The Senate Intelligence Committee chair, who wouldn’t make a bad president, if Joe Biden wasn’t stubbornly in his way, has been outspoken on the Ukraine funding issue since the outset of the Russian invasion in 2022.

Republicans in Congress have been holding up support for the Ukrainian cause because they have tied funding for continued support of the anti-Putin effort to funding for U.S.-Mexico border security.

Funny, Democrats have been backing legislation to do more to fund the border for several months now, but Republicans haven’t been moving on that, fearful of giving Biden a policy triumph in an election year.

Some patriots those folks are.

In the meantime, our international reputation is in tatters.

“There are so many nation-states that are looking, shall we go with the alliance of democracies, or should we go with the authoritarian nations, if America doesn’t keep its word? My fear is, the negative ramifications will be, frankly, historic, not just in terms of what happens to the Ukrainian people, but to our standing in the world,” Warner said.

The clock is ticking on Ukraine, Warner said, and, funny, again, this reality – Republicans who pretend to be so worried about Americans being in harm’s way at the U.S.-Mexico border might just be inviting an actual bad actor with thousands of nuclear missiles already aimed at us to try something with our allies in Europe, which would lead to, yep, you guessed it.

“It would be a disaster if we walked away from Ukraine, not only in terms of giving Putin the green light to finish the job in Ukraine, but we could potentially be seeing American soldiers in harm’s way, because many of us believe that Putin will not stop with Ukraine, they may go after the Baltic states or Poland, you’re then talking about NATO nations, and the potential to actually have American troops in harm’s way,” Warner said.

