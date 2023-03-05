Who wants to be a multi-millionaire? $161 Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia

One ticket matched all six numbers in the March 4 Powerball drawing.

That ticket, which was bought in Virginia, is now worth an estimated $161 million.

The winning ticket was bought at Gill Brothers, located at 4442 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin in Pulaski County. The question now is: Who bought that ticket? Who is Virginia’s next multi-millionaire?

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number 16.

This is the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game. It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Virginia.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.