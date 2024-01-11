Weekend forecast: VDOT reminds Virginia drivers to travel with caution after next winter storm

Countries
Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
snow on roads in winter
(© Irina Mikhailichenko – stock.adobe.com)

The third winter storm in a week is forecasted to impact Virginia Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers to tune into local forecasts and make plans to adjust travel based on weather conditions.

With the ground already saturated across the Commonwealth from recent weather events, additional rain and heavy winds could cause flooding and downed trees. In some areas roads may be impassable and drivers should use extreme caution on roads.

VDOT crews will be monitoring roadways and treating conditions as they develop, which includes:

  • Setting up traffic control and detours for high waters and incidents
  • Removing debris and branches from roadways and coordinating clean-up with other entities – such as power companies
  • Making emergency repairs to damaged roads and bridges

Motorists are reminded about the following after the storm:

  • Be alert to debris in the roadway, such as downed trees or limbs.
  • Watch and be prepared for spray from larger vehicles like trucks.
  • Never drive through standing water. This could cause you to hydroplane and lose control of your vehicle.
  • Obey all “road closed” signage. Do not try to move or drive around the barricade.
  • If you come across a flooded road that has not been barricaded, turn around and use an alternate route.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

