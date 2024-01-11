Weekend forecast: VDOT reminds Virginia drivers to travel with caution after next winter storm

The third winter storm in a week is forecasted to impact Virginia Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers to tune into local forecasts and make plans to adjust travel based on weather conditions.

With the ground already saturated across the Commonwealth from recent weather events, additional rain and heavy winds could cause flooding and downed trees. In some areas roads may be impassable and drivers should use extreme caution on roads.

VDOT crews will be monitoring roadways and treating conditions as they develop, which includes:

Setting up traffic control and detours for high waters and incidents

Removing debris and branches from roadways and coordinating clean-up with other entities – such as power companies

Making emergency repairs to damaged roads and bridges

Motorists are reminded about the following after the storm: