We finally agree on something: That a person convicted of a felony shouldn’t be president

We’ve finally found something that Republicans, Democrats and independents agree on: if a person is convicted of a felony, they should not be eligible to be elected president.

This, we find, from a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday.

The backdrop here is, former president Donald Trump is facing multiple indictments with felony exposure for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and maintain classified documents following his single term in the White House.

Not surprising that Democrats (82 percent) and independents (67 percent) think a person (ahem, Trump) shouldn’t be eligible to be president with a felony conviction.

Republicans (58 percent), that’s another story.

But then you can think: the majority of Republicans there are probably thinking the current president, Joe Biden, must be guilty of something, and if he is, he shouldn’t be president, either.

Those same Republicans are still largely coalescing behind their indicted former POTUS, to the tune of 57 percent support for Trump to win the 2024 GOP nomination, per this week’s Quinnipiac poll.

Anti-“Woke” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the one-time heir apparent, is way, way back in second at 18 percent.

It would seem that the big issue for DeSantis is, he’s not facing any current indictments for trying to overthrow the government or keep classified documents for his personal use.

Republican voters, god love ‘em, don’t think Trump should be prosecuted for the coup (85 percent), though you can imagine they’d be all for prosecution if it was a Democrat.

That’s the one thing frustratingly missing from this poll: no questions about Hunter Biden.

The chatter on the right-wing interwebs has it that Hunter Biden’s crimes – two tax charges, a third involving not checking a box on a form – are infinitely more serious than those involving Trump trying to overthrow the government and sell government secrets.

It would be nice to have that quantified.

Maybe next poll.