Home Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra shares holiday music on two dates in 2023 season
Arts & Culture, Local

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra shares holiday music on two dates in 2023 season

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo courtesy Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra.

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with its annual Holiday Pops Concert this weekend.

This year, audience members can enjoy two dates for the concert: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m.

At First Presbyterian Church, 249 S. Wayne Ave. Waynesboro, the concert will feature music of the holiday season including popular film classics and a sing-along to send audience members off in the holiday spirit.

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1996, is directed by Peter Wilson, whose career began as Concertmaster of the Walt Disney World Orchestra. He has performed as a violin soloist with artists such as Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, Renee Fleming, Bernadette Peters, Randy Travis and Trisha Yearwood.

Wilson became director of the WSO in 2007 and is also music director of the Richmond Philharmonic. He formerly was senior enlisted music advisor to The White House where he led ensembles and performed as a Marine violinist for 30 years under five U.S. presidents. He also served as String Section Commander for “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band until retirement in 2020.

In 2021, the WSO was awarded The American Prize for “Best Community Orchestra Performance” for its live recording of Mahler’s First Symphony.

The WSO continues an educational mission by providing free violins and weekly lessons to Boys and Girls Club members.

All ages and musical backgrounds are welcome to join the orchestra, which rehearses once a week in Waynesboro.

Tickets for this weekend’s performances are $15 per adult and $5 per child or student at the door or online.

The orchestra will perform “Made in America” at First Presbyterian Church, 100 E. Frederick St., Staunton on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and at First Presbyterian Church, 249 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. Both performances are free, but donations are welcome.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

