Waynesboro: North Delphine pavement replacement project begins April 22

The City of Waynesboro will begin the final phase of the North Delphine Avenue pavement replacement project on Monday, April 22.

The project will involve pavement demolition, full-depth reclamation, grading, curb and gutter construction, traffic signal modification, asphalt paving and pavement markings.

The city and contractors will set up controls to keep workers and vehicles safe.

During construction, travel lanes will be restricted to 10 feet or less.

Work also continues on Harmon Avenue for a drainage improvement project.

Work began on March 25.

Stormwater pipe will be installed for the length of Harmon Avenue to convey runoff to N. Delphine Ave. that will alleviate the backyard flooding of the residents on the 700 block of Harmon Ave. and Faber Ave.

This project reduces northbound traffic to one lane.

The project is expected to be finished in December.