Home Waynesboro: North Delphine pavement replacement project begins April 22
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro: North Delphine pavement replacement project begins April 22

Crystal Graham
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro will begin the final phase of the North Delphine Avenue pavement replacement project on Monday, April 22.

The project will involve pavement demolition, full-depth reclamation, grading, curb and gutter construction, traffic signal modification, asphalt paving and pavement markings.

The city and contractors will set up controls to keep workers and vehicles safe.

During construction, travel lanes will be restricted to 10 feet or less.

Work also continues on Harmon Avenue for a drainage improvement project.

Work began on March 25.

Stormwater pipe will be installed for the length of Harmon Avenue to convey runoff to N. Delphine Ave. that will alleviate the backyard flooding of the residents on the 700 block of Harmon Ave. and Faber Ave.

This project reduces northbound traffic to one lane.

The project is expected to be finished in December.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

