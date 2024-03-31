Waynesboro man, woman stabbed multiple times at Bridge Avenue home Friday

A man and a woman in Waynesboro were stabbed Friday night, and the 41-year-old man has been transported to UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing took place at 10:49 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bridge Avenue, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

The 41-year-old man, who has not been identified, was stabbed multiple times. The 33-year-old female was transported to Augusta Health.

Cleavon Wilson, 50, of Hampton, was taken into custody without further incident.

Wilson is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Wilson has been charged with the following offenses: