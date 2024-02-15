Countries
Warner, Kaine announce $35M in federal funding for expansion at Dulles International
Virginia

Warner, Kaine announce $35M in federal funding for expansion at Dulles International

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© peshkova – stock.adobe.com)

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing $35 million in federal funding for expansion and improvements at Dulles International Airport.

The funding will also provide a new 14-gate 400,000-square-foot terminal building. The new terminal will include direct connection to the Aerotrain, which helps move passengers throughout the airport, as well as indirect connection to the Metro Silver Line at Dulles.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia announced the federal funding today.

“Dulles Airport is a beacon for both domestic and international flights, and has expanded rapidly over the past decade,” the senators said.
“This funding will improve travel for passengers and ensure that the airport stays functional and safe while continuing to meet flight demands.”

Warner and Kaine have long supported efforts to improve Virginia’s airports for travelers, including securing funding for Dulles, Ronald Reagan Washington National, and regional airports throughout the Commonwealth courtesy of the BIL. They have been outspoken about the harm that changes to the FAA slot and perimeter rule would have on Reagan Airport. Dulles Airport is more equipped to handle expansion and increased long-distance flights, and this funding will help to facilitate this expansion.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

