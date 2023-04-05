Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newswall street journal reporter is latest american detained by russia
U.S./World

Wall Street Journal reporter is latest American detained by Russia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
russia
(© harvepino – stock.adobe.com)

His name is Evan Gershkovich. He is a Wall Street Journal reporter.

Gershkovich was in Russia reporting on the country’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine when he was detained last week.

He is the first American reporter detained by Moscow on suspicions of spying since the end of the Cold War.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has called on Russia for the reporter’s “immediate release.”

Yesterday, the Biden Administration was preparing to declare Gershkovich as wrongfully detained by Russia.

“Once again, Russia’s desperate authoritarian regime has taken a U.S. citizen hostage — simply for being an American reporter. Russia must release Evan Gershkovich and other unjustifiably held Americans immediately,” Sen. Mark R. Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, tweeted last Thursday.

U.S. Marine Paul Whelan remains in Russia after serving four years of a 16-year sentence based on charges of being an American spy.

WNBA player Brittney Griner was detained in a Moscow airport and arrested February 17, 2022 after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. Griner had an American doctor’s recommendation for the drug, yet was sentenced August 4, 2022 to serve nine years in prison. A late October 2022 appeal was denied.

She was released in December after serving 10 months in exchange for “the Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout, who served 10 years of a 20-year sentence in the U.S.

Griner, 32, has been a center for the Phoenix Mercury since 2013, and was traveling through Russia early last year because she played for the UMMC Ekaterinburg in Yekaterinburg, the third largest city in Russia, during off seasons.

Griner has called on President Joe Biden to use “every tool possible” to bring Gershkovich home.

“Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovich and his family since Evan’s detainment in Russia. We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home,” Griner and wife, Cherelle, said in a statement. “Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
2 FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6
3 Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients
4 Life sentence affirmed for man who left overdose victim to die in Winchester motel room
5 Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Latest News

hunter dickinson
Sports

Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Chris Graham
worship bridgewater college
Culture

The Cayambis Sinfonietta to perform at Bridgewater College April 13

Crystal Graham

The Cayambis Sinfonietta will present a lyceum at Bridgewater College on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

leesburg flower garden festival
Culture

Flower & Garden Festival returns to downtown Leesburg April 15-16

Crystal Graham

For gardeners looking to get their hands in the dirt, the Town of Leesburg’s annual Flower & Garden Festival is a great place to start.

ivy creek foundation logo
Culture

April Ivy Talk to discuss prescribed burns, impact on ecosystem

Crystal Graham
George Mason
Sports

Double-digit scorer Ronald Polite III returning to George Mason after testing portal

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Massanutten Military Academy establishing post-grad baseball program

Chris Graham
uva logo blue
Sports

#7 Virginia concludes 2-2 road swing with 4-1 win at Liberty

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy