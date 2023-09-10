Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
VMI rallies twice in forth, but comes up short in 21-13 loss at Bucknell
Sports

VMI rallies twice in forth, but comes up short in 21-13 loss at Bucknell

Chris Graham
Published date:

vmiVMI scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but could not complete the comeback as host Bucknell also scored twice to secure a 21-13 win over the Keydets Saturday afternoon at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium in Lewisburg, Pa.

Bucknell (1-1) scored a touchdown at the 1:30 mark of the first quarter to go ahead, 7-0, but neither team could find the endzone again until the final period.

In the third quarter, VMI senior receiver Chance Knox returned a punt to the house that would have tied the game, but a holding penalty on VMI negated the play.

“Well, it was a very disappointing outcome,” VMI coach Danny Rocco said. “We certainly didn’t come up here thinking that we wouldn’t find a way to win, but Bucknell played a really good game.”

Collin Ironside threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Keydets (1-1). The first TD came on a trick play, a flea-flicker on which Ironside connected with tight end Aidan Twombly for a 27-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 7-7 in the fourth quarter.

Bucknell responded with a four-minute touchdown drive of its own to go back ahead, 14-7, with 6:22 on the clock. VMI’s ensuing possession stalled deep in its own territory, and Bucknell blocked VMI punter Jack Culbreath’s kick, the ball rolling out of bounds at the VMI nine-yard line to set up first-and-goal for the Bison.

Running back Rushawn Baker punched it in from a yard out to extend the Bucknell lead to 21-7 with 3:26 to play.

VMI’s Ivan Thorpe returned the Bucknell kickoff to the Bison 39-yard yard for a 50-yard return to set up a short field in VMI’s comeback bid. The Keydets took advantage of the opportunity as Ironside found receiver VJ Johnson across the middle for an 18-yard touchdown.

VMI failed the two-point conversion with 1:31 left in regulation.

The Keydets attempted an onside kick, but Bucknell secured the ball and managed to run out the clock for its first win of the year.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Fall foliage expected to be ‘quite colorful’ in Virginia; first frost ‘later than usual’
2 Virginia, East Coast likely to feel effects of Category 5 Hurricane Lee next week
3 Drought warning: City of Staunton asks residents to reduce water usage
4 Mailbag: What’s at stake in the fight over the Augusta County closed session recording?
5 JMU storms back late, scores twice in fourth after weather delay, to stun UVA, 36-35

Latest News

valley league baseball
Sports

Richmond makes it seven straight, topping RubberDucks, 5-4, on Saturday night

Chris Graham
anthony colandrea
Sports

Elliott seems ready to go back to shaky Muskett at QB after Colandrea’s record-breaking day

Chris Graham

Anthony Colandrea looks like the QB of the future, but as to whether he’s the UVA QB of the present, well, Tony Elliott has a policy: that a starter doesn’t lose his job due to injury.

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Jumbo Shrimp outlast Tides in 11, winning 4-3 on Saturday night in Harbor Park

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (83-53) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (67-69), 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

football phones
Sports

JMU uses delay to regroup; UVA locker room was just trying to keep off their phones

Chris Graham
anthony colandrea
Sports

Painful takeaways from Virginia’s disappointing one-point loss to JMU

Scott German
uva football
Sports

JMU storms back late, scores twice in fourth after weather delay, to stun UVA, 36-35

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

Live Blog: UVA falls to JMU, 36-35, in home opener in Charlottesville

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy