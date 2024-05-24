Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VMI names decorated alum Jamaal Walton new athletics director
Sports

VMI names decorated alum Jamaal Walton new athletics director

Chris Graham
Published date:
vmi
Logo: VMI Athletics

Jamaal Walton, a 2007 alum of VMI who was a four-year member and captain of the VMI football team in his time on the post, has been appointed athletics director at his alma mater.

Walton comes back home after a three-year stint as a senior associate athletics director at the University of Washington, where he was in charge of strategic initiatives and was responsible for fiscal oversight of the men’s basketball and baseball programs.

Walton began his athletics administration career at Savannah State, before stops at Tennessee, Oklahoma and Alabama, where he was involved with each respective institution’s athletic marketing initiatives.

Walton then worked at the College of Charleston from 2017 to 2021, where he assumed the role of associate athletics director for external operations.

“Jamaal Walton brings a wealth of experience to the athletic director position, and, as a VMI alumnus, provides a unique perspective. He is not just passionate about VMI athletics, but is passionate about the VMI experience,” said Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins ’85, the superintendent at VMI.

“Jamaal clearly demonstrated a solid understanding of the changing NCAA landscape that will help VMI Athletics compete to win soon and for the foreseeable future,” Wins said.

Walton succeeds Jim Miller, who announced his retirement in January. Miller came to VMI as the interim director in 2021 before assuming the permanent AD tag on July 1, 2022.

As a cadet, Walton earned the General George C. Marshall Citizen-Soldier Award, the Lemuel Mackennie Long Jarman Award and was a four-year letterwinner and captain of the VMI football team.

Walton and his wife, Marci, have two children: daughter, Zadie, and son, Krew.

“I would like to thank Gen. Wins and the search committee for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading Keydet Athletics,” Walton said. “This is a dream come true, and I’m humbled and thrilled to serve my alma mater as the next director of athletics. VMI changed my life, and my goal is to help serve and inspire future VMI graduates to be citizen-soldiers who embody the VMI spirit. The VMI family is special, and Marci and I cannot think of a better place to raise our family. Rah Va Mil!”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

Arts & Media, Local

Out of the emotions of artists: ‘Fine (not) Fine’ brings macabre art to SolArt Center

Rebecca Barnabi
car accident investigation police rescue
Public Safety, Virginia

Pennsylvania couple dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle accident in Virginia

Crystal Graham

A couple involved in a motorcycle accident earlier this month in Clarke County have both died, according to Virginia State Police.

pool closed sign
Local

Grottoes pool still closed, but foundation stepping up to try to get doors open

Crystal Graham

Families throughout the region will spend the holiday weekend making memories at public pools. In Grottoes, the town pool at Grand Caverns remains closed.

Health, Virginia

UVA Health celebrates second mammogram machine in Culpeper

Rebecca Barnabi
violin classis music
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

Bridgewater College Chorale to perform at Carnegie Hall with choirs from around the world

Rebecca Barnabi
jennifer wexton
Health, Politics, US & World

Parkinson’s: Biden prepares to sign into law legislation named after Virginia congresswoman

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball
Sports

Big seventh, fueled by missed call, lifts Florida State past UVA in ACC Tournament

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status