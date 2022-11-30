VMI goes stone cold in second half, falls on the road at Presbyterian, 72-57

VMI, down five at the half, went cold for the first eight minutes of the second half as host Presbyterian pulled away for a 72-57 win over the Keydets Tuesday night.

The Keydets (2-6, 0-0) trailed by double digits in the opening half but stuck together to keep the game close, going into the break trailing by a slim 42-37 margin.

Presbyterian (2-6, 0-0) took advantage of VMI’s slow start in the second stanza to build an eventual 20-point lead with 8:10 to play.

Asher Woods paced the Keydets with 14 points during the contest, and fellow freshman Tyler Houser poured in 13 points.

The Blue Hose were led by 18 points from Crosby James and 17 by Trevon Reddish-Rhone. Marquis Barnett also contributed double figures with 15 on the night.