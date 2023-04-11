Countries
newsvirtual health resource center to serve veterans in remote areas
Virginia

Salem VA’s Virtual Health Resource Center to serve veterans in remote areas

Crystal Graham
Published date:
military veteran
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

Veterans, caregivers and VA staff now be able to take advantage of virtual programs and save the time and expense of driving to an outpatient clinic or to the Salem Medical Center.

A ribbon cutting will be held on April 18 at 1 p.m.

The Virtual Health Resource Center will be a place where users can go for assistance with all virtual care tools including: VA Video Connect using VA issued and personal devices, VA apps, My HealtheVet and other telehealth tools within the Salem VA Health Care System.

“Our goal to expand access through virtual care opportunities at Salem, in all of our outpatient clinics and through community partnerships throughout the 26 counties of Southwest Virginia we serve,” said Lindsay Gill, facility telehealth coordinator and nurse manager.

The VHRC highlights the growing importance of virtual services both for veterans who live in remote areas and those who prefer the convenience of the system.

“We learned a great deal during the COVID pandemic,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, Executive Director of the Salem VA HCS. “We now have the technology and tools to make significant strides in the areas of virtual and telehealth programs, and we learned that many veterans appreciate the immediacy and convenience of these services.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design.

