Virginia’s supply chain industry expands with nearly $60M investment in Norfolk

A plastic and polymers warehousing and distribution company will invest $59.9 million to expand in the City of Norfolk.

Katoen Natie Norfolk Inc., a subsidiary of Katoen Natie, will add a 450,000-square-foot warehouse, a rail yard and expand its existing rail spur to meet increased demand. The expansion is expected to create 76 new jobs.

“Virginia offers the location, infrastructure and talent to attract global companies like Katoen Natie, and we are proud of Katoen Natie Norfolk’s continued success in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The expanded warehouse and rail yard will enable the company to address current and future demand while boosting Virginia’s supply chain industry.”

Katoen Natie is an international logistics service provider and port operator founded in 1854 and headquartered in Belgium. Katoen Natie is present in 35 countries on five continents, employing 15,000 worldwide.

The company focuses on 10 main industries, including supply chain engineering, process engineering, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer goods and industry, port operations, general cargo and commodities, food and feed, silo cleaning and art.

Katoen Natie Norfolk’s operation was established in 2011 at the former Ford Motor Company assembly plant and refurbished body shop. These facilities allow producers of plastic resin pellets to ship bulk railcars to the warehouse where the product is packaged and loaded into intermodal containers for shipment internationally through the Port of Virginia.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk, the Hampton Roads Alliance, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia.

Katoen Natie Norfolk is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Funding and services to support Katoen Natie’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Rail Industrial Access Program through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, subject to approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.