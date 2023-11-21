Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia’s supply chain industry expands with nearly $60M investment in Norfolk
Virginia

Virginia’s supply chain industry expands with nearly $60M investment in Norfolk

Crystal Graham
Published date:
train tracks
(© den-belitsky – stock.adobe.com)

A plastic and polymers warehousing and distribution company will invest $59.9 million to expand in the City of Norfolk.

Katoen Natie Norfolk Inc., a subsidiary of Katoen Natie, will add a 450,000-square-foot warehouse, a rail yard and expand its existing rail spur to meet increased demand. The expansion is expected to create 76 new jobs.

“Virginia offers the location, infrastructure and talent to attract global companies like Katoen Natie, and we are proud of Katoen Natie Norfolk’s continued success in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The expanded warehouse and rail yard will enable the company to address current and future demand while boosting Virginia’s supply chain industry.”

Katoen Natie is an international logistics service provider and port operator founded in 1854 and headquartered in Belgium. Katoen Natie is present in 35 countries on five continents, employing 15,000 worldwide.

The company focuses on 10 main industries, including supply chain engineering, process engineering, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer goods and industry, port operations, general cargo and commodities, food and feed, silo cleaning and art.

Katoen Natie Norfolk’s operation was established in 2011 at the former Ford Motor Company assembly plant and refurbished body shop. These facilities allow producers of plastic resin pellets to ship bulk railcars to the warehouse where the product is packaged and loaded into intermodal containers for shipment internationally through the Port of Virginia.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk, the Hampton Roads Alliance, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia.

Katoen Natie Norfolk is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Funding and services to support Katoen Natie’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Rail Industrial Access Program through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, subject to approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Rain on the way in Virginia; should put an end to burn bans in state
2 Jury finds Virginia dog breeder guilty of 60 counts of animal cruelty
3 TikTok does for Osama bin Laden what 9/11, his ‘Letter to America’ couldn’t do
4 Gas prices continue march back toward $3-a-gallon mark: Will the streak continue?
5 Thanksgiving primer: What table scraps are safe, harmful for your dog to eat

Latest News

virginia state capitol
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats unveil 2024 agenda: Abortion rights, minimum wage, AR-15 bans

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Virginia drug trafficker sentenced for fentanyl, heroin, firearm possession

Crystal Graham

A Midlothian man was sentenced today to five years in prison for possessing a fentanyl and heroin mixture in addition to unlawfully possessing a firearm.

world snake day
Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia preps Thanksgiving meals for more than 130 wild animals

Crystal Graham

The Wildlife Center of Virginia staff members are prepping for Thanksgiving meals for the more than 130 wild animals in its care.

prison jail
Police, Virginia

Man previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter sentenced for coming back to U.S.

Crystal Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Police, Virginia

Virginia police officer charged with child abuse after incident at Harris Teeter store

Crystal Graham
chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Virginia Basketball needs to get back to basics after ugly loss to Wisconsin

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics

Podcast: The ‘F–k Joe Biden’ crowd let its feelings get hurt over double-bird

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy