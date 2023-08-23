Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia’s Lake Anna is No. 1 again in the U.S. for vacation home buyers
Virginia

Virginia’s Lake Anna is No. 1 again in the U.S. for vacation home buyers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
lake anna
(© suraju – stock.adobe.com)

Lake Anna is No. 1 for the second year as the best place to buy a vacation home in the United States.

The coveted place is attributed to the clean and calm freshwater landscape of Lake Anna, which provides plenty of choices for water sports, including jet skiing, power boating and fishing.

In the last year, 69 percent of bookings in Lake Anna were for three nights or more. Lake Anna is a popular long-weekend destination in the U.S.

One of the largest freshwater inland reservoirs in the Commonwealth, Lake Anna covers 13,000 acres in Louisa, Spotsylvania and a small portion of Orange counties. The vacation spot is accessible to Fredericksburg, Washington, D.C. and Richmond.

In 1968, the North Anna Damn was formed by Virginia Electric and Power Company, now Dominion Virginia, from farmlands. The damn would cool then nuclear power generating plants.

In the mid-1970s, homes began to built along the shore of Lake Anna. Now more than 120 communities thrive in America’s No. 1 vacation spot. The median home sale price is $405,500. Annual gross rental revenue is $64,121.

“With moderate median home sale prices and a cap rate (annual rate of return on investment) of 10.32 percent, Lake Anna, Virginia, continues to top our list of best places to buy a vacation home in the U.S.,” Daned Kirkham, Senior Director of Real Estate at Vacasa, said. “Lake Anna presents several unique opportunities for buyers: It’s located halfway between two major cities, Fredericksburg and Richmond, and is close enough to D.C. to capture long weekend travelers. Within the past 12 months, 69 percent of bookings were for three or more nights, signifying that travelers are indeed selecting this location for long weekends and extended-stay travel. The lake has both private and public access — the private side providing exclusivity to vacation rental guests. The beauty of summer and fall make it an appealing destination for outdoor enthusiasts and repeat visitation.”

Related stories:

Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes – Augusta Free Press

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

Local, Politics

Augusta County Board of Supervisors wants to counter ‘false information’

Chris Graham
Schools, Virginia

Safe driving: Two Virginians receive scholarships in honor of teen who died in 2019

Rebecca Barnabi

The Gweedo Memorial Foundation, established by Tammy Gweedo McGee whose teenage son, Conner, died in 2019, educates new teenager drivers and their parents on safe driving practices. Conner and a friend involved in the crash were later found to have been unlicensed and underage, driving twice the legal speed limit when they crashed. Two annual...

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

FredNats win opener at Salem, 6-2

Chris Graham

The FredNats opened up their penultimate road trip with a 6-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday.

Sports

Norfolk defeats Durham Bulls, 6-1, in series opener

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond drops series opener at Portland, 4-2

Chris Graham
harrisonburg rockingham county va
Local, Police

North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg

Chris Graham
Blue Ridge Parkway
Economy, Virginia

Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy