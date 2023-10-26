Countries
Home Virginia awards more than $5.1M for security enhancement projects
Government, Virginia

Virginia awards more than $5.1M for security enhancement projects

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) received 90 project applications for statewide and Hampton Roads projects for fiscal year 2023.

The requests totaled more than $15 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reviews applications and determines awarded projects.

VDEM announced today more than $5.1 million in federal funds for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). The NSGP State portion is funded at $3.2 million, and the NSGP-Urban Area Hampton Roads portion is funded at $1.6 million. The NSGP award represents a 73 percent increase from fiscal year 2022.

The NGSP provides funding support for target hardening and other physical security enhancements and activities to eligible nonprofit organizations.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

