Virginia awards more than $5.1M for security enhancement projects

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) received 90 project applications for statewide and Hampton Roads projects for fiscal year 2023.

The requests totaled more than $15 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reviews applications and determines awarded projects.

VDEM announced today more than $5.1 million in federal funds for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). The NSGP State portion is funded at $3.2 million, and the NSGP-Urban Area Hampton Roads portion is funded at $1.6 million. The NSGP award represents a 73 percent increase from fiscal year 2022.

The NGSP provides funding support for target hardening and other physical security enhancements and activities to eligible nonprofit organizations.