Home Virginia’s community colleges, Opportunity Scholars announce partnership to secure workforce
Schools, Virginia

Virginia’s community colleges, Opportunity Scholars announce partnership to secure workforce

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Zoran Zeremski – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Community College System (VCCS) and Opportunity Scholars will announce a strategic partnership aimed at helping more students successfully obtain higher education and workforce training to pursue skilled careers and high-paying jobs.

VCCS Chancellor David Doré and Opportunity Scholars CEO Rachael Schaefer will sign a Memorandum of Understanding at VCCS headquarters in Richmond on Friday.

The memorandum will focus on helping more students secure better paying jobs and careers in Virginia.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

