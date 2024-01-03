Virginia’s community colleges, Opportunity Scholars announce partnership to secure workforce

The Virginia Community College System ( VCCS ) and Opportunity Scholars will announce a strategic partnership aimed at helping more students successfully obtain higher education and workforce training to pursue skilled careers and high-paying jobs.

VCCS Chancellor David Doré and Opportunity Scholars CEO Rachael Schaefer will sign a Memorandum of Understanding at VCCS headquarters in Richmond on Friday.

The memorandum will focus on helping more students secure better paying jobs and careers in Virginia.