Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore hits the transfer portal: To reunite with Kenny Brooks?

Georgia Amoore, who had indicated via social media last week that she would not be returning to Virginia Tech, is also not headed, yet, to the WNBA, instead announcing on Monday that she’s now in the transfer portal.

If Amoore, a third-team All-American this year, doesn’t end up at Kentucky, reunited with Kenny Brooks, well, there’s no then to follow that if, because that is the next move.

“I am fearful that we are the same person. I’m a 23-year-old woman, and I think I act a little too much like him,” Amoore told reporters after the Hokies’ 75-72 loss to Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last week, which ended Tech’s season a bit prematurely.

“That’s my second dad. That’s my American dad,” Amoore said of Brooks, who left Virginia Tech for the job at Kentucky two days after the surprise early NCAA Tournament exit.

“We’ve been through some tough times, we’ve been through some great times. It’s a relationship that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. I know that I always have him, and I love him to death,” Amoore said.

Amoore could have stayed at Virginia Tech to finish her college career, though, seriously, why – with Brooks at Kentucky, Tech AD Whit Babcock not having a replacement for Brooks in place yet, and whoever takes over being faced with the task of basically having to start from scratch.

“Hokie Nation, what a ride these past four years have been, but it’s time to say goodbye,” Amoore wrote in her goodbye post last week.

Credit to Amoore for reading the room.

“It’s been a blessing to be part of this family. I’ve built a home here in Blacksburg and lifelong friendships that I’ll always hold close,” she wrote in the goodbye.

Amoore had until Monday to declare for the WNBA Draft, and she was a projected Top 10 pick, but there’s the reality that the top college players can make as much, and usually a lot more, from NIL at the college level than they can in the WNBA, which is, shall we say, poorly capitalized.

So, she’s around for one more year, and according to multiple reports, her entry into the transfer portal comes with a “do not contact” tag, which lets schools know that a player does not wish to be contacted unless she initiates the communication.

Basically, Amoore knows where she’s going.