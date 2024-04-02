Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore hits the transfer portal: To reunite with Kenny Brooks?
Sports

Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore hits the transfer portal: To reunite with Kenny Brooks?

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia tech kenny brooks
Photo: ACC

Georgia Amoore, who had indicated via social media last week that she would not be returning to Virginia Tech, is also not headed, yet, to the WNBA, instead announcing on Monday that she’s now in the transfer portal.

If Amoore, a third-team All-American this year, doesn’t end up at Kentucky, reunited with Kenny Brooks, well, there’s no then to follow that if, because that is the next move.

“I am fearful that we are the same person. I’m a 23-year-old woman, and I think I act a little too much like him,” Amoore told reporters after the Hokies’ 75-72 loss to Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last week, which ended Tech’s season a bit prematurely.

“That’s my second dad. That’s my American dad,” Amoore said of Brooks, who left Virginia Tech for the job at Kentucky two days after the surprise early NCAA Tournament exit.

“We’ve been through some tough times, we’ve been through some great times. It’s a relationship that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. I know that I always have him, and I love him to death,” Amoore said.

Amoore could have stayed at Virginia Tech to finish her college career, though, seriously, why – with Brooks at Kentucky, Tech AD Whit Babcock not having a replacement for Brooks in place yet, and whoever takes over being faced with the task of basically having to start from scratch.

“Hokie Nation, what a ride these past four years have been, but it’s time to say goodbye,” Amoore wrote in her goodbye post last week.

Credit to Amoore for reading the room.

“It’s been a blessing to be part of this family. I’ve built a home here in Blacksburg and lifelong friendships that I’ll always hold close,” she wrote in the goodbye.

Amoore had until Monday to declare for the WNBA Draft, and she was a projected Top 10 pick, but there’s the reality that the top college players can make as much, and usually a lot more, from NIL at the college level than they can in the WNBA, which is, shall we say, poorly capitalized.

So, she’s around for one more year, and according to multiple reports, her entry into the transfer portal comes with a “do not contact” tag, which lets schools know that a player does not wish to be contacted unless she initiates the communication.

Basically, Amoore knows where she’s going.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County, facing flood of FOIA requests, throwing more money at the problem
2 19-year-old Rockingham County woman shot, found injured on Harrisonburg sidewalk
3 This 2024 NC State run is not at all like 1983: And it’s not even close
4 It’s no joke: Monday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot nears $1 billion
5 Waynesboro man, woman stabbed multiple times at Bridge Avenue home Friday

Latest News

Congress politics
Politics, US & World

‘Always put his country before party’: 2000 VP candidate Sen. Joe Lieberman dies

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Staunton amends city code to allow residents more time to pay water bills before utility cutoff

Rebecca Barnabi

The Staunton City Code has been amended to give residents more time between failing to pay their utility bill and water being disconnected.

denny hamlin
Sports

Podcast: Denny Hamlin steals one from Martin Truex Jr. in Richmond

Rod Mullins

Martin Truex Jr. led 288 laps, but a crash a half-lap from the white flag sent Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond into overtime, and Denny Hamlin and his team outmaneuvered the field to the win.

jon scheyer
Sports

Duke: Where 27 wins, an Elite Eight, gets people questioning the job you’re doing

Chris Graham
driver pulled over by police
Public Safety, Virginia

Traveling I-64 on Wednesday or Thursday? Virginia State Police will be out in full force

Crystal Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Public Safety, Virginia

Officer in training attempts to smuggle cell phone into Virginia state prison

Crystal Graham
court law
Local, Public Safety

Federal judge orders Nexus Services to pay $811M in consumer fraud case

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status