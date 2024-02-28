Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Tech, Shaw University partner to increase Black teachers in the classroom
Schools, Virginia

Virginia Tech, Shaw University partner to increase Black teachers in the classroom

Crystal Graham
Published date:
black student with headphones
(© Prostock-studio – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Tech has created a pipeline for Black students to pursue a graduate degree in teaching through a new pilot program.

The partnership with Shaw University, a historically Black college in Raleigh, N.C., aims to increase the number of minority teachers in classrooms – especially in the STEM fields.

While the number of minorities teaching has increased in recent years, it hasn’t kept pace with the growth of students from the same population.

The critical teacher shortage in the United States led two VT professors to develop the partnership.

Brenda Band is a professor and program leader in the School of Education’s science education and STEM education programs.

“There are not enough teachers who look like minoritized students in the classroom,” said Brand. “This initiative grew out of a need for us to increase the numbers of teachers going into STEM, but also to help increase students going into STEM teaching from historically underrepresented groups.”

Lezly Taylor is an assistant professor in the science education program.

“Addressing systemic challenges requires an informed approach that deals with barriers to the teaching profession as it relates to recruitment, preparation, and retention,” said Taylor. “This partnership aims to contribute to reducing disparities in the teaching profession, ensuring that every educator can deliver a quality education and that every student can access it without barriers.”

Applications for the partnership went out, and two Shaw students, Javari Burgess and Whitney Osideko, were accepted to be a part of the pilot year.

“Javari worked in the lab with me and was training other students, and so I saw this knack for teaching in him that he hadn’t fully come to understand,” said Kimberly Raiford, the department head for health, human and life sciences at Shaw University. “It was the same thing for Whitney. She just had that ‘something.’”

Related story

Black History Month: Teachers should look more like students sitting in front of them

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 UVA school safety expert: Threats more common in elementary schools than you’d think
2 Augusta County Board of Supervisors goes into closed session, and had to tell us why
3 Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments
4 Alabama ruling ‘sets a dangerous precedent,’ legislation would protect access to IVF
5 Bennett has the blueprint for how to fix his offense: He just doesn’t want to use it

Latest News

Arts & Culture, Local

Staunton to Ivy: Virginia’s only scenic railway carries passengers through view of Shenandoah Valley

Rebecca Barnabi
radio
Baseball, Basketball, Pro Wrestling/MMA

Sports Radio: Court storming, College Football Playoff expansion, Wrestlemania 40

Chris Graham

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by AFP editor Chris Graham to get his thoughts on court storming in college basketball, the College Football Playoff, and who he thinks will headline WrestleMania coming up in April in Philadelphia. 

chris graham rod mullins nascar header
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR basking in the glow of exciting three-wide finish in Atlanta

Rod Mullins

Daniel Suarez was just thismuch faster than the field in his photo-finish win in Atlanta on Sunday, at the end of one of the more thrilling NASCAR Cup Series races in recent memory.

fireflies live arts
Arts & Culture, Local

Virginia premiere of ‘Fireflies’ to include 14 performances at Live Arts

Crystal Graham
resolution hburg conflict cease fire
Local, Politics

‘Killing is wrong’: Harrisonburg City Council supports resolution for cease fire in Gaza

Crystal Graham
Justin Tyler Owens
Local, Schools

Mary Baldwin announces appointment of VP of student engagement

Crystal Graham
court law
Local, Politics

Augusta County separately seeks appeal, new trial in FOIA case that it has already lost

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status