newsvirginia state police seek information on winchester man who fled traffic stop
Virginia

Virginia State Police seek information on Winchester man who fled traffic stop

Chris Graham
Published date:
Wilson E. Buckingham Jr.
Wilson E. Buckingham Jr. Photo: Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a Winchester man who fled a traffic stop in Clarke County.

On Thursday at 5:28 p.m. a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Route 50 and Iron Rail Lane. The violation was for speeding –the SUV was traveling 77 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

The Ford complied and pulled to the side of the road for the trooper. After the trooper spoke to the driver and returned to his patrol vehicle, the Ford’s driver, Wilson E. Buckingham Jr., 34, of Winchester, fled the scene on foot.

Buckingham is 6’0” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with blue jeans.

If the public sees anyone matching Buckingham’s description or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.

A female passenger was detained during the incident, but later released.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

