Virginia State Police conducting investigation into Montgomery County death

The Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation into the death of a male that occurred on Sunday in Elliston.

At the request of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem division, are looking into an incident that resulted in the death of a male on Crozier Drive.

According to the VSP, deputies attempted to speak with a suspicious white male walking. As deputies approached him, he ran on foot behind a residence, officers chased him. The subject crossed onto the property of East Montgomery High School.

As the officers caught up with the male, he produced a handgun and reportedly fired a single shot. There is no evidence the officers discharged their firearms.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the male subject died at the scene.

The male subject has not been identified.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.