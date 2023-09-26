Countries
Virginia State Police conducting investigation into Montgomery County death
Police, Virginia

Virginia State Police conducting investigation into Montgomery County death

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation into the death of a male that occurred on Sunday in Elliston.

At the request of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem division, are looking into an incident that resulted in the death of a male on Crozier Drive.

According to the VSP, deputies attempted to speak with a suspicious white male walking. As deputies approached him, he ran on foot behind a residence, officers chased him. The subject crossed onto the property of East Montgomery High School.

As the officers caught up with the male, he produced a handgun and reportedly fired a single shot. There is no evidence the officers discharged their firearms.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the male subject died at the scene.

The male subject has not been identified.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

