A 44-year-old Waynesboro man is dead following an accident on Pine Bluff Road in Augusta County on Monday.

Jeremy A. Bowen died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police report the fatal one-vehicle accident occurred at 6:53 p.m. on April 1.

A 2002 Ford Ranger, driven by Bowen, was traveling north on Route 784 near Route 612 when it went off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.