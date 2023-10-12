Virginia State Police: 22-year-old Augusta County man reported missing

A 22-year-old Augusta County resident is missing, and the Virginia State Police is asking the public for help locating him.

Jaden L. Wade was last seen leaving his residence in Grottoes Wednesday morning at approximately 8 a.m.

Wade left his residence on a 2019 Kawasaki 300cc motorcycle that is green and black in color. The license plate is RIV3N. His motorcycle helmet is solid black with a “Dragon Ball Z” anime decal on the front.

He was wearing black and gray Puma tennis shoes.

Wade may be in or near the area of the Shenandoah National Park east of Grottoes.

His personal safety and wellbeing are of concern.

Anyone with information about Wade or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact VSP at (434) 352-7128 or [email protected]