Virginia State Police: 22-year-old Augusta County man reported missing
Local, Police

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Jaden L. Wade
Jaden L. Wade, photo courtesy Virginia State Police

A 22-year-old Augusta County resident is missing, and the Virginia State Police is asking the public for help locating him.

Jaden L. Wade was last seen leaving his residence in Grottoes Wednesday morning at approximately 8 a.m.

Wade left his residence on a 2019 Kawasaki 300cc motorcycle that is green and black in color. The license plate is RIV3N. His motorcycle helmet is solid black with a “Dragon Ball Z” anime decal on the front.

He was wearing black and gray Puma tennis shoes.

Wade may be in or near the area of the Shenandoah National Park east of Grottoes.

His personal safety and wellbeing are of concern.

Anyone with information about Wade or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact VSP at (434) 352-7128 or [email protected]

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

