Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Spanberger requests pay withheld until ‘entire federal government has been funded’
Politics, U.S. & World

Spanberger requests pay withheld until ‘entire federal government has been funded’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
us politics congress
(© Toshe – stock.adobe.com)

In the event of a government shutdown, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia has asked the U.S. House of Representatives’ Chief Administrative Officer to withhold her salary.

If Congress does not approve a funding bill by midnight tomorrow night, the United States government will shutdown until further notice. In which case, Spanberger has asked that her pay be withheld starting at midnight on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Spanberger’s request was made in a letter to CAO Szpindor, in which she emphasized how government shutdowns harm the Virginians she represents — including thousands of federal workers, contractors, servicemembers, military families and small business owners. She reiterated her belief that members of Congress should not get paid during government shutdowns.

In May 2023, Spanberger led the introduction of bipartisan legislation that would block Members of Congress from receiving their pay during a government shutdown. Earlier that month, she called on the CAO to block Members of Congress from receiving their pay until the May 2023 debt ceiling crisis was resolved.

“I remain opposed to the current policy that allows Members of Congress to receive their federal salaries during a government shutdown — as are the American people,” Spanberger said. “As such, I will continue to lead the charge to pass bipartisan legislation that would block all members of Congress from receiving their pay during these lapses in government funding. If Congress fails to fulfill its basic obligations, lawmakers shouldn’t be rewarded with our salaries until we do our jobs.”

Spanberger began raising the alarm about the impacts of government shutdowns on Virginia’s economy and workforce. Earlier this month, she joined Prince William County business leaders and officials to highlight how a government shutdown would have serious impacts on the county’s federal employees, small businesses and overall economy.

“Just as I did prior to being sworn into the U.S. House during the 2018-2019 partial government shutdown, I ask that you withhold my pay until the entire federal government has been funded and the shutdown has ended,” Spanberger wrote in her letter.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 District court judge delays ruling in Augusta County Freedom of Information Act case
2 Waynesboro: City manager buries denial of rental inspection program
3 Augusta County: Conditions for bond released for man accused of killing veteran’s service dog
4 Elliott addresses UVA offense still struggling to establish effective running game
5 Notebook: Virginia continues to focus on improvements to special-teams units

Latest News

tony muskett
Sports

Virginia has to learn how to win football games: It needs to start this weekend at Boston College

Chris Graham
handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Police, U.S. & World

DOJ awards $4.4B to address ‘root causes behind criminal behavior’ in U.S. communities

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. DOJ announced today the award of $4.4 billion to support state, local and Tribal public safety and community justice activities.

waynesboro
Op/Eds, Politics

Letter: Waynesboro city manager not acting in good faith on rental inspection program

Connie Wright-Zink

Virginia Organizing has been working with the City of Waynesboro for two years to explore implementing a rental inspection program.

job interview
Economy, Virginia

SAW among regions awarded GO Virginia grants totaling more than $3.7M

Rebecca Barnabi
road construction
Local

Charlottesville to repair Northeast Park asphalt trails beginning Oct. 1

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County BOS losing control of narrative that Seaton is alone in asking questions

Chris Graham
Environment

Virginia producers may apply for financial incentives in grassland initiative through November 15

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy