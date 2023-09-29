Spanberger requests pay withheld until ‘entire federal government has been funded’

In the event of a government shutdown, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia has asked the U.S. House of Representatives’ Chief Administrative Officer to withhold her salary.

If Congress does not approve a funding bill by midnight tomorrow night, the United States government will shutdown until further notice. In which case, Spanberger has asked that her pay be withheld starting at midnight on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Spanberger’s request was made in a letter to CAO Szpindor, in which she emphasized how government shutdowns harm the Virginians she represents — including thousands of federal workers, contractors, servicemembers, military families and small business owners. She reiterated her belief that members of Congress should not get paid during government shutdowns.

In May 2023, Spanberger led the introduction of bipartisan legislation that would block Members of Congress from receiving their pay during a government shutdown. Earlier that month, she called on the CAO to block Members of Congress from receiving their pay until the May 2023 debt ceiling crisis was resolved.

“I remain opposed to the current policy that allows Members of Congress to receive their federal salaries during a government shutdown — as are the American people,” Spanberger said. “As such, I will continue to lead the charge to pass bipartisan legislation that would block all members of Congress from receiving their pay during these lapses in government funding. If Congress fails to fulfill its basic obligations, lawmakers shouldn’t be rewarded with our salaries until we do our jobs.”

Spanberger began raising the alarm about the impacts of government shutdowns on Virginia’s economy and workforce. Earlier this month, she joined Prince William County business leaders and officials to highlight how a government shutdown would have serious impacts on the county’s federal employees, small businesses and overall economy.

“Just as I did prior to being sworn into the U.S. House during the 2018-2019 partial government shutdown, I ask that you withhold my pay until the entire federal government has been funded and the shutdown has ended,” Spanberger wrote in her letter.