Virginia Politics Notebook: Spanberger, Filler-Corn land key endorsements
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Politics Notebook: Spanberger, Filler-Corn land key endorsements

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

We have some fresh endorsement and candidate news for the 2024 and 2025 cycles in Virginia congressional and gubernatorial races to start this Tuesday.

Starting with 2025, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton endorsed Abigail Spanberger in her bid for the party’s gubernatorial nomination.

Spanberger just announced her campaign for the nomination on Monday.

“Abigail is a strong and compassionate leader, traits I’ve seen since we first hit the campaign trail together back in 2018. She cares deeply about the Virginians she serves — and when she sees a problem, she fixes it,” said Wexton, who announced in September that she will not seek a fourth term representing the 10th District after being diagnosed with Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, type-p, a form of Atypical Parkinsonism.

“As a former state senator and a current member of Congress, I know that Abigail’s record of public service, her willingness to find common ground, and her lifelong commitment to our Commonwealth and our country make her the right choice to be Virginia’s next governor. I’m proud to not only endorse her, but I’m also proud to know that Virginia will grow and succeed under her leadership in the coming years,” Wexton said.

The next bit of news involves the Democratic nomination race for Wexton’s 10th District seat. Del. David Reid, who was just re-elected to his House of Delegates seat representing Loudoun County last week, is the newest candidate in what is becoming a crowded Democratic Party nomination field, joining State Sen. Jennifer Boysko and former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

Filler-Corn is our final bit of Democratic Party news for today. She landed the endorsement of former Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday.

“Thanks to Eileen-Filler Corn’s leadership as Speaker, we were able to pass common-sense gun violence prevention laws that are already saving lives in Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “We as a Commonwealth, and a nation, cannot stop here. I know Eileen will fight to pass long-overdue legislation in Congress to keep communities in CD10 safer from gun violence.

“Eileen was also instrumental in improving Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, passing the G3 Program to provide tuition-free community college for students in high-demand fields, protecting access to reproductive healthcare, and so much more. Eileen will be a bold and effective advocate in Congress and she will continue to deliver for the 10th Congressional District,” Northam said.

