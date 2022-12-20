Menu
news virginia planning to highlight low rated football recruiting class in cool way
Sports

Virginia planning to highlight low-rated football recruiting class in cool way

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

From the Much Ado About Nothing Department: Virginia Football is planning to introduce the Class of 2023 with a live show set to air on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on the VirginiaSports.com website and the program’s Facebook page.

And I know you don’t believe me when I say, I really hate crappin’ on this, but I do, hate crappin’ on it, that is, because the folks over there deserve credit for trying to do something cool.

That said, no matter how good this is in terms of production value, it’s puttin’ a Dolce & Gabbana on a pig.

The 2023 Virginia recruiting class is sitting right now at 12th in the ACC, per 247Sports, ahead of only Georgia Tech and Syracuse in total points, and the average recruit is actually 14th, and dead last.

Tony Elliott came in with a big to-do about how he was going to put a renewed emphasis on recruiting the Commonwealth, a pointed barb at his predecessor, Bronco Mendenhall, whose staff barely made a mark in Virginia high school recruiting in its six years here.

Which, OK, so what does Elliott have to show for all the photos on social media with him and his assistants out on the road across our talent-rich state?

Kamren Robinson, a four-star linebacker out of Essex, assuming his visit to Florida State on Dec. 9 isn’t a signal that he could flip tomorrow.

247Sports lists 10 Virginia high-schoolers as four-stars.

Robinson, tentatively, is our only one.

Penn State, meanwhile, has commitments from five Virginia high-school four-stars, and Notre Dame has two.

Virginia has six of the top 50.

(Penn State has six of the Top 11.)

Virginia Tech, which didn’t get any of the Top 10, has 13 of the Top 50.

North Carolina has six of our Top 50.

Duke has four.

Tomorrow is barely worth a press release if Robinson sticks to his early commitment.

If Robinson ends up in Tallahassee, signing day is a dumpster fire.

That said, if you’re off work because it’s a day closer to Christmas, and you’ve got nothing better to do, John Freeman is sure to do a bang-up job as host, because he’s one of the best in the business.

His guests will include Elliott, coordinators Des Kitchings and John Rudzinski, AD Carla Williams, and some of the position coaches.

I guess Kitchings really isn’t going anywhere.

I’m burying the lede here, aren’t I?

Anyway, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and if you miss it live, they’re archiving it.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

