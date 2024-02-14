Virginia museum to host citizenship ceremony with 75 participants on Monday

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will welcome 75 new citizens during a President’s Day citizenship ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony is held in partnership with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The ceremony will be officiated by David J. Novak, U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia, and will begin at 11 a.m.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

A celebration will be held at noon in the museum’s Commonwealth Hall with music by the Richmond Brass Consort.

Following the citizenship ceremony, guests may explore the museum galleries with a special presidential-themed scavenger hunt. Guests may also test their civics knowledge with questions from the U.S. Naturalization Test.

In the E. Clairborne Robins, Jr. Research Library, a collection of presidential-related archival treasures will also be on display for one day only.

VMHC’s President Day Celebration is part of the museum’s multi-year 250th Initiative, an effort to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Tickets for gallery and library access may be purchased at VirginiaHistory.org

VMHC is located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond.