Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia museum to host citizenship ceremony with 75 participants on Monday
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia museum to host citizenship ceremony with 75 participants on Monday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
American flag
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will welcome 75 new citizens during a President’s Day citizenship ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony is held in partnership with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The ceremony will be officiated by David J. Novak, U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia, and will begin at 11 a.m.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

A celebration will be held at noon in the museum’s Commonwealth Hall with music by the Richmond Brass Consort.

Following the citizenship ceremony, guests may explore the museum galleries with a special presidential-themed scavenger hunt. Guests may also test their civics knowledge with questions from the U.S. Naturalization Test.

In the E. Clairborne Robins, Jr. Research Library, a collection of presidential-related archival treasures will also be on display for one day only.

VMHC’s President Day Celebration is part of the museum’s multi-year 250th Initiative, an effort to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Tickets for gallery and library access may be purchased at VirginiaHistory.org

VMHC is located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 SJ McDonald: Rockbridge County native, songwriter pursuing her country-music dreams
2 Staunton branch of NAACP responds to reports of racism in local, Virginia schools
3 Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’
4 Torrid Virginia faces streaking Pitt, which has quietly won five of its last six
5 Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Latest News

Schools, Virginia

College of Business at Mary Washington earns five more years of accreditation

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, US & World

Beagle Freedom Project rescues 200 animals, establishes adoption center at Oklahoma facility

Rebecca Barnabi

Beagle Freedom Project has shut down a massive testing laboratory in Nowata, Oklahoma and decades of cruel experimentation.

skunks in den
Environment, Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia: Skunks are on the move; it’s mating season

Crystal Graham

If you or your pets have had a close encounter with a skunk, you are not alone. It’s mating season which means skunks are traveling outside of their territories.

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Pitt, draining threes all night long, notches 74-63 upset at #21 Virginia

Chris Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

Little Free Food Pantry makes meals available for clients at Valley Community Services Board

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia politics
Economy, Virginia

Space-electronics company expanding operations in Fairfax County

Chris Graham
homeless child in tent city holding stuffed animal
Local, Schools

No safety net: Families desperate, experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status