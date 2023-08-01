Virginia Mortgage Relief Program to close COVID relief applications on Oct. 1

The Virginia Mortgage Relief Program, administered by Virginia Housing, announced today that the program is closing to new applicants effective Oct. 1.

The Commonwealth’s federal funding is limited, but VMRP will continue to operate until the program reaches full disbursement of the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act and the U.S Department of Treasury.

Virginia homeowners financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic who may benefit from this assistance are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Eligible applications submitted prior to Oct. 1, will be processed based on remaining funding availability, with applicants at risk of foreclosure taking priority in the process.

Since the program launched on Jan. 3, 2021, VMRP has worked with applicants and participating servicers to offer relief to Virginia’s homeowners to avoid default, foreclosure or displacement.

To date, VMRP has assisted more than 10,000 households across the Commonwealth and disbursed more than $171 million in assistance to eligible homeowners.

“To the homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage or other homeownership-related expenses during these challenging economic times, VMRP provides valuable support and assistance to help ease the financial strain and keep families in their homes,” said Malika Mickey, VMRP Manager. “We encourage those who have not applied and need assistance to do so now as funds are limited.”

Virginia homeowners in need of assistance with past due mortgage and/or other qualified home ownership-related delinquencies can find more information on program eligibility and apply online at VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or by contacting the VMRP Call Center at (833) OUR-VMRP (833-687-8677), Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Homeowners who do not qualify for VMRP and need assistance with their mortgage and other housing-related expenses, should contact a HUD-approved housing counselor and/or their mortgage servicer.