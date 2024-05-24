Virginia man to serve five years for 283 images, 95 videos of child sexual abuse material

A Quinton man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for receiving child sexual abuse material.

Vincent Hopson, 66, was in possession of 283 images and 95 videos of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, in July 2021, the FBI identified an IP address used to seek child sexual abuse material. Law enforcement then identified that the IP address was assigned to the residence of Hopson.

On Nov. 29, 2021, agents executed a search warrant for the residence and seized several electronic devices, which were forensically examined finding the images and videos.

The five-year sentence was made by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather H. Mansfield prosecuted the case.