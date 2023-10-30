Countries
Home Virginia man to serve 12 years for wounding, armed robbery of Norfolk couple in 2020
Police, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 12 years for wounding, armed robbery of Norfolk couple in 2020

Crystal Graham
Published date:
judge guilty courtroom arrest
(© BCFC – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison for the robbery and malicious wounding of a Norfolk woman and the robbery of her boyfriend in 2020.

Joseph Antonio Martin, 36, was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court on Friday to 10 years in prison related to the incident. Judge Tasha D. Scott sentenced Martin to 33 years in prison, with 23 years suspended on the conditions that Martin cannot contact the victims and that he complete 10 years of uniform good behavior and five years of supervised probation. Martin’s total active prison sentence is 12 years.

A Norfolk jury convicted Martin on Nov. 22, 2022, of malicious wounding, robbery and using a firearm in the commission of robbery. On Dec. 8, 2022, Martin pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance.

On June 29, 2023, Martin also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to an active prison sentence of two years.

According to court documents, on Aug. 9, 2020, Martin arrived at a woman’s home on the 800 block of Smith Street. Martin was very angry and demanded that the woman give him another man’s phone number and some money.

Inside the home and armed with a handgun, Martin repeatedly attacked the woman, hitting her in the head with his gun, pushing her down a flight of stairs and hitting her with a lamp, resulting in various severe injuries to her neck, ribs, back, hip and arms.

During the encounter, the woman’s boyfriend arrived at the house and interrupted the attack.

Martin, still armed, then took the man to a nearby convenience store and violently forced the man retrieve money from an ATM. Video surveillance footage from the store showed Martin entering the store behind the man, Martin standing over the man at the ATM, and Martin kicking and yelling at the man while brandishing his gun.

Martin is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Norfolk Police patrol officers apprehended Martin for outstanding warrants connected to the Aug. 9 malicious wounding and robbery.

Martin attempted to flee and when he was caught after a short foot pursuit was found to be in possession of narcotics.

“It is unclear why Mr. Martin was so angry, but his violent and unprovoked attacks on these victims is both frightening and worthy of a serious sanction,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “People should be safe in their homes and safe from harm. Mr. Martin has earned his sentence.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

