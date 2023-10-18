Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Virginia man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth distribution
Police, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth distribution

Crystal Graham
Published date:
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
(© fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com)

A Roanoke man, who trafficked more than four pounds of methamphetamine, was sentenced last week to 12 years in federal prison.

Anthony Banks, 32, pled guilty in February to three counts of distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in 2021, Banks sold approximately four pounds of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in four transactions over the course of five weeks. That methamphetamine was later determined to be more than 96 percent pure.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the City of Roanoke Police Department, the Roanoke County Police Department, the Salem Police Department, and the Virginia State Police investigated the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

In the Western District of Virginia, PSN resources are focused on neighborhoods in Roanoke, Danville, Lynchburg and the Charlottesville/Albemarle County/University of Virginia region.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top Sports

1 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
2 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon
3 Mailbag: The next Virginia Football coach needs to run a triple-option offense
4 ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?
5 Analysis: Is Virginia the worst program among the 69 schools in Power 5 football?

Latest News

nick collins
Local, Politics, Schools

‘How about shutting up, lady’: School Board chair under fire after outburst at forum

Chris Graham
artificial intelligence
Technology, U.S. & World

‘Bad bots’: AI’s villains beginning to enter the picture to perpetuate fraud online

Rebecca Barnabi

Artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise and has brought technology into the daily lives of humans, and criminals another path for fraud.

drinking and driving beer
Local, Police

Valley ASAP office closed? Virginia Commission says no but vague on details

Crystal Graham

When you search for Valley ASAP on Google, you get a note in red that reads “temporarily closed.”

chris graham scott german
Football, Podcasts, Sports

Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Chris Graham
Arts, Local

‘The most important story of all’: Archaeology class uncovers history in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
raking leaves in fall
Climate, Virginia, Weather

To bag or not? Turf experts explain why mulching leaves is a better solution

Crystal Graham
volunteer with dog in shelter
Economy, Local

Animal shelter is near capacity; waiving adopting fees to help pets find homes

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy