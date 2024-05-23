Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man receives third conviction related to 2022 string of murders
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man receives third conviction related to 2022 string of murders

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

A jury convicted a 32-year-old man for first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a murder for shooting and killing Downing Dujuan McLean in Norfolk in 2022.

Cola Winborne Beale IV was also convicted for two aggravated murders in Virginia Beach from a connected string of killings in 2022.

According to court records, on March 28, 2022, the Norfolk Police special operations team was assisting Virginia Beach Police with executing a search warrant on an apartment at 3044 Sewells Point Road when officers found McLean deceased inside the unit.

During the investigation of two other murders committed in Virginia Beach in the days prior to McLean’s death, detectives developed Beale as a suspect.

Beale was arrested in Hampton on March 30, 2022, and Beale provided a full confession to Norfolk and Virginia Beach investigators to the three murders, including McLean, that he had committed in the week prior to his arrest.

Beale shot McLean once in his mouth and once in his back and left McLean to die. McLean had been dead for at least two days before his body was discovered by police.

Beale said during his confession that he shot McLean because he considered McLean to be a liability, as McLean was knowledgeable of the previous murders Beale committed.

After nearly two hours of deliberation, a Norfolk jury found Beale guilty as charged of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of murder in McLean’s death.

Beale is set for sentencing before Judge Jamilah D. LeCruise on Aug. 23.

On March 20, 2024, a Virginia Beach jury also found Beale guilty of two counts of aggravated murder as well as eight other felonies related to those murders committed before Beale fatally shot McLean.

Beale is set for sentencing on those 10 charges in Virginia Beach on July 2.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s prospects Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad homer in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham
commonwealth veterans day event
Politics, Virginia

Knights of Columbus granted permission to hold Memorial Day Mass, lawsuit dropped

Rebecca Barnabi

The National Park Service relented and will allow the Petersburg Knights of Columbus to hold its annual Memorial Day Mass on May 27. 

Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

In a world of wild, wild tech: OpenAI seeks manifest destiny for Artificial Intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi

If you haven't guessed yet, more is at stake in the feud between Open AI and actress Scarlett Johannson than her possibly suing. 

swerve strickland aew champ
Sports

AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ preview: A couple of good matches, but otherwise, meh

Chris Graham
harrisonburg westover skate park design
Sports

Westover Skate Park construction to begin in October; should be open in 2025

Crystal Graham
Politics, Virginia

Petersburg: National Park Service denies Knights of Columbus request to hold Memorial Day Mass

Rebecca Barnabi
eradication escape room
Arts & Media, Local

Beyond the Escape Room: ‘Amazing Race’ type adventure comes to Staunton, Charlottesville

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status