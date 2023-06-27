Virginia man dead in early Monday morning crash in Franklin County

A Wirtz man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Old Franklin Turnpike in Franklin County.

Kyle J. Simino, 22, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened at 6:20 a.m. when a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban allegedly crossed the center line and struck Simino’s 2021 Hyundai Sonata.

Ashley N. Hodges, 38, of Union Hall, was the driver of the Chevrolet. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Charges are pending.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.