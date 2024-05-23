Virginia man convicted for child incest, rape; allegedly threatened to kill victim

A Virginia man has been convicted of 15 felony charges for sexually abusing a child between 2015 and 2023.

The victim came forward to Norfolk Police last year to report Clark’s abuse despite Clark allegedly threatening to injure and kill the victim.

Laurence Earl Clark, 51, pleaded guilty May 17 to 15 felony charges including:

five counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child

one count of incest with a child

two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child

one count of raping a child

three counts of producing child sexual abuse material

one count of first-offense possessing child sexual abuse material

two counts of subsequent-offense possessing child abuse material

In exchange for Clark’s plea, which spared the victim from having to testify at trial, the Commonwealth agreed to seek a sentence no longer than 30 active years of incarceration.

Judge Jamilah D. LeCruise accepted Clark’s plea agreement and set his sentencing for Aug. 2.