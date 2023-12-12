Countries
Home Virginia man arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Norfolk
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Norfolk

Crystal Graham
Published date:

anthony griffinNorfolk Police have arrested and charged a man following a shooting on Alexander Street over the weekend that left another man injured.

Anthony M. Griffin, 40, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon.

On Dec. 9, shortly after 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chanello’s store located at 6213 Chesapeake Boulevard for the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation determined the shooting incident happened in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, and the man had come to the business for assistance.

Detectives have not released a motive or any additional circumstances surrounding this incident.

Griffin is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

