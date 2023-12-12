Virginia man arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Norfolk

Norfolk Police have arrested and charged a man following a shooting on Alexander Street over the weekend that left another man injured.

Anthony M. Griffin, 40, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon.

On Dec. 9, shortly after 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chanello’s store located at 6213 Chesapeake Boulevard for the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation determined the shooting incident happened in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, and the man had come to the business for assistance.

Detectives have not released a motive or any additional circumstances surrounding this incident.

Griffin is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.