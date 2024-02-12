Virginia invests $12M to reduce homelessness throughout state

Efforts to reduce homelessness in Virginia received a $12 million boost thanks to grants awarded to support 55 projects in the Commonwealth.

The funding is from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund and is expected to help more than 2,000 families and individuals in the state. The grants represent 20 percent of this fiscal year’s fund investment.

The remaining funds support the production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program.

“In the pursuit of sustainable economic growth and a thriving business landscape, it is imperative that we develop responsive housing solutions,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This funding not only safeguards our most vulnerable citizens, but also addresses the changing housing needs of all Virginians.”

The goal of the Virginia Housing Trust Fund homeless reduction grant program is to reduce homelessness throughout Virginia.

The Department of Housing and Community Development supports local planning group strategies and homeless service projects that are a part of an effective emergency crisis response system in communities.

The homeless reduction grant program must be coordinated with other community-based activities, and grantees use a local centralized or coordinated assessment/entry system, which is the best practice for a housing-focused approach for helping households experiencing homelessness quickly regain stability in permanent housing.

“Making sure every Virginian has a place to call home is critical, and this round of grant funding will continue the Commonwealth’s efforts to reduce homelessness,” said Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Director Bryan Horn.

Funded projects

Organization Project Name Funding Miriam’s House Central Virginia Supportive Housing 2024 $225,000.00 The Haven at First & Market Inc. The Haven Rapid Re-housing Program 2024 $200,000.00 Northern Virginia Family Service Northern Virginia Family Service Prince William Area Rapid Re-Housing Program 2024 $160,185.59 PathForward The PathForward Supportive Housing Project 2024 $175,000.00 Virginia Supportive Housing Virginia Supportive Housing Southeastern Virginia Housing Coalition Permanent Supportive Housing Services 2024 $250,000.00 First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence First Step Rapid Re-housing 2024 $26,000.00 Commonwealth Catholic Charities Commonwealth Catholic Charities Youth Street Outreach 2024 $270,310.00 Shelter House Inc. Shelter House Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grant Fairfax Rapid Re-housing 2024 $400,000.00 Valley Community Services Board Valley Community Services Board Rapid Re-housing Youth 2024 $227,115.00 Mercy House Inc. Mercy House Housing Trust Fund Rapid Re-housing 2024 $205,000.00 Miriam’s House Miriam’s House, Community First, Rapid Re-housing 2024 $61,800.00 Virginia Supportive Housing Virginia Supportive Housing The Crossings- Charlottesville Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $110,000.00 Virginia Supportive Housing Virginia Supportive Housing Greater Richmond Continuum of Care Permanent Supportive Housing Services 2024 $300,000.00 Micah Ecumenical Ministries Fredericksburg Continuum of Care Rapid Re-housing Program (Micah) 2024 $118,450.00 St. Joseph’s Villa St. Joseph’s Villa Youth Innovation Petersburg 2024 $301,049.00 Virginia Supportive Housing Virginia Supportive Housing Cloverleaf and Crescent Square – Virginia Beach 2024 $110,000.00 Virginia Supportive Housing Virginia Supportive Housing South Bay Apartments – Portsmouth 2024 $60,000.00 Virginia Supportive Housing Virginia Supportive Housing Gosnold and Church Street – Norfolk 2024 $105,000.00 Rappahannock Refuge, Inc. dba Hope House Loisann’s Hope House Rapid Re-housing for Families $80,000.00 Housing Families First Housing Families First: Building Neighbors Rapid Re-housing 2024 $100,000.00 ForKids ForKids Rapid Re-housing for Parenting Youth and Young Adults $75,000.00 Carpenter’s Shelter Carpenter’s Shelter Rapid Re-housing 2024 $600,000.00 Doorways for Women and Families Doorways Housing Rapid Re-housing Trust Fund 2024 $147,579.00 Bay Aging Bay Aging Rapid Re-housing 2024 $60,000.00 ForKids ForKids Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $100,000.00 Virginia Supportive Housing Virginia Supportive Housing Western Tidewater RRH 2024 $300,000.00 YWCA Richmond YWCA Richmond Housing Rapid Re-housing $249,000.00 People Incorporated of Virginia People Incorporated Cumberland Plateau Rapid Re-housing 2024 $117,937.41 Carpenter’s Shelter Carpenter’s Shelter Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $135,000.00 Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia Homeless Older Adults Program 2024 $162,756.00 Micah Ecumenical Ministries Fredericksburg Continuum of Care Permanent Supportive Housing Program (Micah) 2024 $380,070.00 Family Crisis Support Services Family Crisis Support Services Permanent Supportive Housing Serbie 2024 $432,241.00 Family Crisis Support Services Family Crisis Support Services Youth Innovative Project 2024 $379,773.00 Bay Aging Bay Aging Scattered Site Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $265,823.00 Council of Community Services Council of Community Services Rapid Re-housing 2024 $203,610.00 LINK of Hampton Roads LINK of Hampton Roads, CANLINK HTF, Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $245,078.00 FACETS FACETS Rapid Re-housing 2024 $589,561.00 Shelter House Inc. Shelter House, Inc. Loudoun Rapid Re-housing, 2024 $451,214.00 Virginia Supportive Housing Virginia Supportive Housing Studios and New Clay Richmond Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $250,000.00 New River Community Action New River Community Action Rapid Re-housing 2024 $132,850.00 PathForward PathForward Rapid Re-housing Project 2024 $147,019.00 Virginia Commonwealth University Youth Shared Housing Program Implementation & Evaluation $499,642.00 People Incorporated of Virginia People Incorporated of Virginia Cumberland Plateau Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $89,859.00 People Incorporated of Virginia People Incorporated of Virginia Foothills Housing Network Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $95,986.00 Family Crisis Support Services Family Crisis Support Services Housing Trust Fund Rapid Re-housing 2024 $433,848.00 Bridges to Independence Bridges to Independence Rapid Re-housing 2024 $540,854.00 Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $222,000.00 Help and Emergency Response, Inc. Help and Emergency Response Rapid Re-housing 2024 $65,360.00 Williamsburg House of Mercy Williamsburg House of Mercy Older Adults Returning to Stability (OARS) 2024 $447,741.00 YWCA South Hampton Roads YWCA-Southampton Roads Rapid Re-housing 2024 $96,202.00 Cornerstones (formerly Reston Interfaith) Cornerstones HTF-Rapid Re-housing 2024 $200,000.00 FACETS FACETS Permanent Supportive Housing 2024 $36,891.00 Micah Ecumenical Ministries Micah Health Innovation $163,790.00 Culpeper Community Development Corporation Culpeper Community Development Corporation Rapid Re-housing 2024 $100,000.00 St. Joseph’s Villa St. Joseph’s Villa Permanent Supportive Housing Richmond $98,406.00

For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/vhtf.