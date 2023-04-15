Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia lottery encouraging you to thank a teacher in may
Virginia

Virginia Lottery encouraging you to thank a teacher in May

Crystal Graham
Published date:

thank a teacher virginia lotteryThe Virginia Lottery is making it easier for Virginians to thank K-12 public school teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week May 8-12.

For the eighth year, the Virginia Lottery, in partnership with The Supply Room, IGT and NeoPollard Interactive, are providing thank-you notes designed by Virginia students digitally or in print to share appreciation.

The thank-you cards feature artwork designed by students in Albemarle, York and Henrico counties. The designs were submitted in a statewide competition, and the winners were selected by a distinguished group of art educators and community members.

Those three winners, one each from elementary, middle and high school, are:

  • Leah Salzberg, a 5th grader at Brownsville Elementary School in Albemarle County
  • Allie Beatley, a 7th grader at Grafton Middle School in York County
  • Vaidehi Murthy, a 10th grader at Deep Run High School in Henrico County

“Teachers are at the heart of the Lottery’s role to support K-12 public education in Virignia, and we love the opportunity to celebrate all their hard work through the Thank a Teacher campaign,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. “We are excited to be awarding four lucky teachers with a much-deserved vacation and supplies for their schools, courtesy of our partner at The Supply Room.”

To send a digital thank-you note or to request hard-copy notes for your school, please visit https://thankateacherva.com/.

Hard-copy notes also are available through participating PTA chapters and all Virginia Lottery customer service centers.

Digital notes must be sent by May 12.

Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note may enter a drawing for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation from the Virginia Lottery as well as $2,500 in supplies for their school, courtesy of The Supply Room. Teachers have until May 19 to enter the drawing.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Virginia Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County resident waiting on Waynesboro to solve ‘toxic water’ problem
2 Intelligence document leak on Discord raises questions about gaming communities
3 ‘I consider myself a great listener’: Adam Campbell runs for Staunton City Council
4 Des Kitchings on fan frustrations with Virginia offense: ‘I’m just as pissed as they are’
5 Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Latest on Virginia basketball recruiting, coaching staff

Latest News

gun violence
U.S./World

Let there be no mistake: The era of Eternal War includes America’s mass shootings

Robert C. Koehler
carla williams
Sports

Mailbag: How much leeway does Virginia AD Carla Williams give football coach Tony Elliott?

Chris Graham

I’m one of many who wonder if Tony Elliott is not ready, and Carla Williams picked a shiny new guy rather than someone with HC experience. Not sure Anthony Poindexter would’ve been better, but Tony E has a lot to prove.

baron schwartz charlottesville
Local

PVCC to hold spring commencement at John Paul Jones Arena

Crystal Graham

Piedmont Virginia Community College will hold its 50th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m., at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

zombie deer disease
Virginia

Zombie deer disease detected in Virginia’s white-tailed deer population

Crystal Graham
baseball
Sports

Pitt upsets #7 Virginia in series opener, 7-5, snapping 23-game UVA home win streak

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Local

Three people apply for open South River seat on Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Chris Graham
jerry ratcliffe
Sports

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Latest on Virginia basketball recruiting, coaching staff

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy