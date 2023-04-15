Virginia Lottery encouraging you to thank a teacher in May

The Virginia Lottery is making it easier for Virginians to thank K-12 public school teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week May 8-12.

For the eighth year, the Virginia Lottery, in partnership with The Supply Room, IGT and NeoPollard Interactive, are providing thank-you notes designed by Virginia students digitally or in print to share appreciation.

The thank-you cards feature artwork designed by students in Albemarle, York and Henrico counties. The designs were submitted in a statewide competition, and the winners were selected by a distinguished group of art educators and community members.

Those three winners, one each from elementary, middle and high school, are:

Leah Salzberg, a 5th grader at Brownsville Elementary School in Albemarle County

Allie Beatley, a 7th grader at Grafton Middle School in York County

Vaidehi Murthy, a 10th grader at Deep Run High School in Henrico County

“Teachers are at the heart of the Lottery’s role to support K-12 public education in Virignia, and we love the opportunity to celebrate all their hard work through the Thank a Teacher campaign,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. “We are excited to be awarding four lucky teachers with a much-deserved vacation and supplies for their schools, courtesy of our partner at The Supply Room.”

To send a digital thank-you note or to request hard-copy notes for your school, please visit https://thankateacherva.com/.

Hard-copy notes also are available through participating PTA chapters and all Virginia Lottery customer service centers.

Digital notes must be sent by May 12.

Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note may enter a drawing for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation from the Virginia Lottery as well as $2,500 in supplies for their school, courtesy of The Supply Room. Teachers have until May 19 to enter the drawing.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Virginia Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.