Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Library Association honors Augusta County Library Board of Trustees member
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Virginia Library Association honors Augusta County Library Board of Trustees member

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Augusta County Library.

Carol Turrentine, the Riverheads representative to the Augusta County Library Board of Trustees, has been honored with a statewide award.

The Awards and Recognition Committee of the Virginia Library Association chose Turrentine for the 2023 Trustee Library Award in August.

The award recognizes distinguished service to libraries or a library in Virginia.

Turrentine, affectionately known as Carol T. in the library community, is in her eighth year as a representative of the Library Board of Trustees. She previously served as president of the Friends of the Augusta County Library.

Turrentine was recognized for her dedication, caring, advocacy and spreading awareness about the library’s impact on the community.

“Carol is quick to acknowledge staff who are doing extraordinary work but also asks questions about capacity building, impact, and what Augusta County Library needs to drive the library forward. If public libraries had a human embodiment of its values, it would be Carol T. She is community-minded, people-driven, and promotes access to materials for education and life-long learning. We are grateful to have such an engaged Trustee as Carol Turrentine and believe she is the epitome of what the VLA Trustee Library Award aims to recognize,” Augusta County Library Director Dr. Jennifer Brown said.

Turrentine was honored during the Virginia Library Association’s Scholarship and Award Banquet at the annual meeting in October.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional branches and stations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

In Depth

1 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
2 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
3 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
4 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing
5 ‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Latest News

Arts, Culture, Community, Local, Schools

In the name of loving mankind: Students participate in local philanthropy of nonprofit organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts, Culture, Community, U.S. & World

The One Where We Say Goodbye to Chandler Bing

Rebecca Barnabi

Nearly 20 years after the last episode of “Friends” aired, the world must say goodbye to Chandler Bing with the death of actor Matthew Perry.

boy scouts
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Valley residents: Local Boy Scouts to collect nonperishable food on doorsteps Nov. 11

Rebecca Barnabi

On November 4, 2023, local Boy Scouts will place reminder door hangers in neighborhoods across the Shenandoah Valley.

acc football
Football, Sports

Another new ACC football scheduling model: UVA gets annual games with UNC, Tech

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police detectives identify Ruffin Road 23-year-old shooting victim 

Crystal Graham
judge guilty courtroom arrest
Police, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 12 years for wounding, armed robbery of Norfolk couple in 2020

Crystal Graham
Ryan Blaney
Podcasts, Sports

Hamlin out, Blaney, Byron in as NASCAR finalizes its Championship 4

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy