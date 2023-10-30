Virginia Library Association honors Augusta County Library Board of Trustees member

Carol Turrentine, the Riverheads representative to the Augusta County Library Board of Trustees, has been honored with a statewide award.

The Awards and Recognition Committee of the Virginia Library Association chose Turrentine for the 2023 Trustee Library Award in August.

The award recognizes distinguished service to libraries or a library in Virginia.

Turrentine, affectionately known as Carol T. in the library community, is in her eighth year as a representative of the Library Board of Trustees. She previously served as president of the Friends of the Augusta County Library.

Turrentine was recognized for her dedication, caring, advocacy and spreading awareness about the library’s impact on the community.

“Carol is quick to acknowledge staff who are doing extraordinary work but also asks questions about capacity building, impact, and what Augusta County Library needs to drive the library forward. If public libraries had a human embodiment of its values, it would be Carol T. She is community-minded, people-driven, and promotes access to materials for education and life-long learning. We are grateful to have such an engaged Trustee as Carol Turrentine and believe she is the epitome of what the VLA Trustee Library Award aims to recognize,” Augusta County Library Director Dr. Jennifer Brown said.

Turrentine was honored during the Virginia Library Association’s Scholarship and Award Banquet at the annual meeting in October.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional branches and stations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.