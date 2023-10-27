Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA has its ground game going, but it will be tough sledding against rugged Miami rush D
Football, Sports

UVA has its ground game going, but it will be tough sledding against rugged Miami rush D

Chris Graham
Published date:
mike hollins uva unc
Photo: UVA Athletics

The #1 reason Virginia was able to pull the 31-27 upset at then-#10 North Carolina last week was that the Cavaliers were able to gain 228 yards on the ground.

That translated to a 14 minute-plus advantage in time of possession, which kept the potent UNC offense off the field for long stretches.

A repeat performance will be tough sledding this weekend at Miami, which leads the ACC and ranks seventh nationally in rushing defense.

“This bunch is Top 10 in the country stopping the run for good reason, because they’re very talented,” UVA coach Tony Elliott said.

Talented, and deep. The guy with the most snaps on the Miami D is safety James Williams, at 420 through seven games.

Talented, fresh guys are going to play better when they’re out on the field, and that’s what you see out of this Miami group, which also gets great pressure on the QB – 23.1 pressures per game, per data from Pro Football Focus.

The guys up front whose names you will hear more than you want on Saturday include edge rusher Rueben Bain (27 pressures, five sacks, 72.9 PFF rush defense grade), defensive tackle Leonard Taylor (20 pressures, one sack, 78.9 PFF rush defense grade) and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (11 pressures, two sacks, team-leading 38 tackles, 91.0 PFF rush defense grade).

Miami held Clemson to 31 net rushing yards in the 28-20 ‘Canes win last weekend, but it’s worth noting that they did get gashed two weeks ago in their 41-31 loss to North Carolina, which ran for 235 yards, with the ACC’s leading rusher, Omarion Hampton, going for 197 yards on 24 carries.

I bring that up to just make the observation: they can be run on, even if it’s only happened once this season.

Getting tough yards on the ground will be key for Virginia in this one, as it was last week in the upset in Chapel Hill.

“It allows us to play some complementary football, allows you to dictate the pace of the game, so to speak,” Elliott said. “In essence, you believe when you win the time of possession, you limit their opportunities to score. There’s a lot of benefits to time of possession. For us, we want to be a football team that’s balanced. We want to run the football. For us, when we can run the football, it opens up a lot of things on offense.”

Being able to run the ball, which Virginia hadn’t been able to do until its Week 6 win over William & Mary, in which the ‘Hoos rushed for 221 yards, “kind of sets the mindset for the game,” per Elliott.

“We know that for lack of a better way to describe it, down the stretch there’s going to be fistfights, and it’s going to be won in the trenches. Whoever can control the line of scrimmage is going to have the best chance of winning,” Elliott said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

ben cline
Politics, U.S. & World

Ben Cline picks fight with journalist over Republican prayer, gets schooled on Bible

Chris Graham
raccoon by rock
Health, Virginia

Young raccoon found ill in Norfolk tests positive for rabies

Crystal Graham

A juvenile raccoon found in Norfolk has tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was found in the 800 block of Alma Drive on Oct. 21.

Rabies vaccine with hypodermic syringe and needle
Health, Virginia

Virginia tabby cat tests positive for rabies; what to do to prevent issues for you, your pets

Crystal Graham

A grey tabby cat in the Mechanicsville area has tested positive for the rabies virus. The cat no longer poses a threat to the public, according to the health district.

cyber bullying
Sports

UVA sports media folks get caught up, again, in another circular firing squad moment

Chris Graham
music recording studio
Arts & Culture, Local

Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state

Crystal Graham
staunton va
Arts & Culture, Government, Local

City of Staunton awarded $50K for remediation of asbestos at Arcadia Project site

Rebecca Barnabi
justice scales legal in courtroom
Police, Virginia

Crooked Virginia police detective’s cases to be reviewed by UVA School of Law

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy