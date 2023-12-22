Countries
Virginia Football Transfer Portal Update: ‘Hoos land UNC wideout Andre Greene

Chris Graham
Photo: UVA Athletics

Andre Greene, a four-star prospect as a prep recruit out of St. Christopher’s (Richmond) in the Class of 2022, is headed to Virginia from North Carolina via the transfer portal.

Greene, a 6’2”, 200-pounder, saw action in five games in each of his two seasons at UNC, which is nothing short of redshirt-rule illiteracy on the part of Mack Brown and his staff.

Seriously, one of Greene’s appearances last year was Carolina’s bowl game, the 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, in which Greene had three catches for 26 yards on 72 snaps.

Greene should be able to sue Brown for coaching malpractice over that.

He only got in on a total of 93 snaps in his five games in 2023, and in his limited usage, he had a total of five catches on nine targets across his two seasons.

This one, as a result, is a little bit of a reach for Tony Elliott, but the lure is the potential – that four-star rating for Greene coming out of high school.

It’s also another transfer-portal in-state win for Elliott – with Greene, who was being courted by Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others, the third Virginia kid coming back to the state to play at UVA this offseason.

Greene joins Notre Dame grad transfer wideout Chris Tyree (Thomas Dale/Chester, Va.) and Harvard grad transfer tight end Tyler Neville (Lafayette/Williamsburg) in the incoming transfer class.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

