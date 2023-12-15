Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Football Transfer Portal News: ‘Hoos add Penn OL, Central Florida CB
Football, Sports

Virginia Football Transfer Portal News: ‘Hoos add Penn OL, Central Florida CB

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony elliott
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia Football coach Tony Elliott picked up two more commitments from the transfer portal on Thursday – Penn offensive lineman Drake Metcalf and Central Florida cornerback Kendren Smith.

Metcalf, who will be a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, played one season at UCF after a two-year stint at Stanford, where he played for the current UVA offensive line coach, Terry Heffernan.

At UCF, Metcalf, a 6’2”, 292-pound center, logged action in six games, getting 213 snaps, and allowing one sack and a total of two QB pressures on the 90 pass-drop snaps that he was in on.

His Pro Football Focus grade for 2023 was 63.0.

At Stanford, Metcalf played on 173 snaps in his two years.

Metcalf had offers from Southern Cal, Oregon and TCU, among others, so, this is a nice get for Elliott and Heffernan.

Smith is also a nice get. Also a grad transfer, the big (6’1”, 205) corner got more than 600 snaps in each of the past two years, including 696 in 2023.

He had two 80.0+ PFF season grades in 2022 and 2023, topping out at 85.1 in 2023.

The Charlotte native was a plus defender at Penn, allowing 23 catches on 43 targets in 2023, with six pass breakups and a 63.9 NFL passer rating against.

The transfer portal brought in one other notable possible contributor that I’d overlooked in my earlier report this week – Akron safety Corey Thomas Jr., who should fit in well as a hybrid linebacker-safety, given his past usage.

Thomas, a 6’4”, 215-pounder, logged snaps as an edge rusher, linebacker, slot corner and free safety in 2023.

In 598 snaps, he had 51 tackles, two QB pressures, and allowed 16 catches on 27 targets, with two PBUs and an 83.4 NFL passer rating against.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

large dog in black and white
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

Two New Jersey men face charges of dog fighting in multi-state collective

Rebecca Barnabi
albemarle county armed robbery tobacco mart
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County Police detectives are looking for the public’s help identifying a black male who committed armed robbery at the Tobacco Express on Rio Road this morning.

Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Hazardous to public health: Congresswoman Wexton pushes EPA to regulate TCE

Rebecca Barnabi

A final risk determination for Trichloroethylene released last year details how exposure to TCE is tied to diseases like Parkinson’s Disease.

virginia map
Climate, Politics, Virginia

‘Steadfast commitment’: Investment of $500M will work to preserve Virginia’s natural resources

Rebecca Barnabi
steph curry ty jerome
Sports

Mailbag: Latest on the Ty Jerome ankle injury, Poindexter at Penn State

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two males shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond; one died at local hospital

Crystal Graham
Young woman taking photos in the red car
Arts & Media, Virginia

Most Instagram-worthy spot in Virginia? Study looks at beaches, history and environment

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy